Arizona State LB Darien Butler: 'I Believe I'm Worth a Pick'

Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Darien Butler understands it takes a village for somebody to reach the pinnacle of the football world.

Following the school's Pro Day, Butler said, "It's definitely been a process, it's been a long journey. I've been around some really great people who have helped me throughout this process. My family back there definitely is the biggest support system I've had, keeping my mind right. I'm giving a big thanks to God, the trainers who I've been involved over in Dallas when I was training. The credit goes to them, I just take care of everything else."

Butler was one of many Sun Devils working out in front of nearly every team in the NFL, going through testing in the weight room and on the field. Butler put up 19 reps on the bench press before going through individual position drills only a little more than a week removed from the NFL Scouting Combine.

"I was happy. I wasn't satisfied but I always feel like there's room for improvement and I can do better," said Butler on his Combine performance.

"It's the same out here, I really thought I could do a lot better. I dropped some balls, but it's all good. It's something I'll work on for sure; I bet that won't keep going.

"A lot of guys want to see me move around, they were questioning a lot about that. Hopefully I showed them that I can move very well. I'm a football player, I'm good in space. I'm very decisive. I'm very quick. I get off the block. Whatever it is on the football field, I definitely can get it done. I'm an unselfish player, I'll do anything for my team."

We're just weeks away from the 2022 NFL Draft, and Butler says he is ready to roll.

"Just locking in . . . going into wherever it is I'm going into, I don't know where I'm going to land so the biggest thing for me is to make sure I'm in shape and ready to go. I'm ready for whatever I gotta do, no matter what it is," said Butler on what the next steps are for his process.

Butler could have returned for one final season at Arizona State, yet his play on the field combined with a little divine intervention steered him towards entering his name in the upcoming draft.

"It was something from God. It was definitely something from God that told me that this time is up, my time at ASU," he said.

"(ASU has a) wonderful coaching staff, everybody (is wonderful). Literally, the players, my teammates, the fans, it's some of the best four years of my life. It was great being here, but you hear it when God calls."

When asked if he felt he was going to be drafted, Butler said, "Drafted or not, I'm a football player. I would love to get drafted for sure. I believe I'm worth a pick. It's not really about when you get drafted, it's where. Wherever I'm going to be able to play my hardest at and contribute to a team."

Butler leaves his time at Arizona State with 40 games played, establishing himself as one of the best in the Pac-12 conference after totaling 243 tackles in his career, seven defended passes, four sacks, four fumbles recovered, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Butler hopes to make a similar impact at the next level and is willing to again start the process over in hopes of gaining the same success he did at the collegiate level with the Sun Devils.

