Arizona State QB Trenton Bourguet Controlling What He Can After Impressive Spring Practice

The Sun Devils are still in search for a quarterback. Is Trenton Bourguet the answer? He believes he's done all he can.

At the beginning of Arizona State's spring football period, Sun Devils quarterback Trenton Bourguet said it best, telling reporters, "We're trying to push each other and make each other better, and at the end of the day, the best guy will play."

Since Jayden Daniels departed for LSU, Arizona State's competition for the starting quarterback job has been wide open.

Bourguet and Alabama transfer Paul Tyson are the two strongest options for the Sun Devils, although neither passer emerged as a heavy favorite throughout the 15 practices ASU held in the spring.

Arizona State's spring showcase was an opportunity for each quarterback to put their previous weeks of work on display in front of fans in a scrimmage-like setting.

Working under new offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas, Bourguet operated in a vanilla offense under the lights of Sun Devil Stadium, although he was able to showcase his mobility and accuracy on the run thanks to the large amount of play-action in what is anticipated to be a pro-style offense.

"It was super fun, I think we made some good plays out there, some good catches. (Our) run game look good, we kept it real simple but it was fun to get out here in front of the fans and show them what we can do for next year," Bourguet said after spring practice concluded.

"From when Coach (Glenn) Thomas first got here, it was all brand new verbiage. But over time, it started to click a lot easier, (which allowed us to) play a lot faster, a lot less thinking. The more you understand the offense, the quicker you can play and just play freely."

Nobody knows when the Sun Devils will decide on a starting quarterback. It could be relatively soon, or the job could expand into preseason camp in the fall with the potential of another transfer quarterback entering the mix.

"I'm just controlling myself, you know? Worrying about myself, fixing what I can and the rest of it will take care of itself. I think I made some good strides, I'm just trying to continue to work on my footwork and understand stuff like that, trying to continue to grasp the offense and control what I can do," said Bourguet, who was then asked what he could still improve on.

"Continue to gain weight. I'm not the biggest guy out there, I wasn't born 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, but I'm gonna take what I have with me and use my smarts to my credibility and stuff like that, and just use what God gave me."

It's been a long journey for Bourguet, who joined the program in 2019 and slowly worked his way up the depth chart.

He said, "To come to ASU as the walk-on, the fifth-string, to fast forward three years and to be battling for the starting job, it's (something) a lot of people weren't expecting, but in my mind I always thought I had a chance. I got my opportunity to step on the field and just try to make the most of it and just continue to do what God has planned for me."

The future still remains up in the air for the starting status at Arizona State, yet Bourguet appears confident in the work he's put in over spring ball.

We'll see if ASU's coaches feel the same.

