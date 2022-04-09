Arizona State Ranks as 'Most Entertaining' Team in Survey

The country loves to watch the Sun Devils, but doesn't love the Pac-12.

If you can't be great, at least be entertaining.

That line of advice can be spread in nearly any circumstance, yet Arizona State's football program takes the cake in that regard.

In a TickPick survey that received over 1,000 responses, the Sun Devils were named as the nation's fifth-most entertaining team to watch. Arizona State trailed the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Arkansas.

TickPick Survery

It's not every day you see the Sun Devils mentioned in the same breath as college football's finest, yet Arizona State was indeed a fun football team to watch in 2021.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels was always capable of making big plays happen regardless if it was through the air or on the ground, running back Rachaad White emerged as one of the Pac-12's best running backs, and the Sun Devils played great defense in a majority of their outings.

As a team, Arizona State found themselves in the thick of the Pac-12 South race towards the end of the season and only lost back-to-back games once. The Sun Devils managed to defeat UCLA on the road, narrowly upset No. 23 BYU and held a 21-7 lead at halftime over eventual Pac-12 champion Utah.

So, entertaining is up to interpretation, especially for east-coast fans who didn't get every opportunity to watch Arizona State into the wee hours of the morning.

The Cal-Stanford rivalry ranked in the top five of the poll's most iconic rivalries, tying for fourth with Alabama-Tennessee. The lone Pac-12 representation beat out other intense rivalries such as Florida-Georgia, Florida-Florida State, Oklahoma-Texas and Michigan-Michigan State.

That's about where the love for the Pac-12 stopped, as 26% of fans dubbed the conference as the most boring to watch. Less than 50% of those polled said the Pac-12 was exciting, and a leading 27% of fans said the conference had the weakest overall talent.

