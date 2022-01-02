Arizona State Tackle Kellen Diesch Accepts NFL Combine Invite

The Sun Devils tackle will be one of a handful of ASU representation during the NFL Combine in the spring.

On Sunday, Arizona State Sun Devils tackle Kellen Diesch took to his social media to announce his invitation to the NFL Combine.

Diesch, a graduate transfer from Texas A&M prior to the 2020 season, showcased how great he could be during his time at Arizona State, elevating his draft stock and landing on Pro Football Focus' top 100 draft prospects for 2022.

PFF offered this to say on Diesch, who was No. 66 on their overall rankings:

"Diesch was one of the highest-graded Power Five tackles in the country this past season and really never got taken advantage of in pass protection. He allowed multiple pressures only once this season and allowed all of seven all year long."

Diesch, playing in a prominently run-heavy offense, was able to showcase his strengths as a run-blocking tackle for Arizona State. Diesch was selected as a second-team All-Pac-12 offensive lineman following the season.

Diesch is the first Sun Devil to post his invitation to the combine, although fellow ASU teammates such as running back Rachaad White and linebacker Darien Butler are strong candidates to see invites as well.

The 2022 combine is slated to start on Tuesday, Mar. 1 and will conclude on Monday, Mar. 7.

Appearance and performance in the combine is key for draft prospects to establish themselves, competing against their peers on the field and getting face-to-face interviews with NFL teams off the field.

Diesch looks to become the first Arizona State offensive lineman to be drafted since guard Sam Jones in 2018.

Before attending the combine, Diesch will partake in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl.