Arizona State Players Honored on All-Conference Team

A number of Arizona State Sun Devils were honored by the Pac-12 on their all-conference team.

On Tuesday, the Pac-12 conference released their yearly football performance awards, and a handful of Arizona State Sun Devils were honored on the list. The awards and recognitions were voted on by all 12 head coaches in the league.

First-team honors were nearly even across the Pac-12 North (15) and Pac-12 South (14), as South Division champion Utah led the way with six honorees, followed by North Division champion Oregon with five. In total, across both first- and second-team selections, Utah led the way with 10 honorees, followed by UCLA (nine), Oregon (seven), and Arizona State (six) with all 12 schools represented.

Offensive Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva: Drake London, USC

Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year: Devin Lloyd, Utah

Freshman Offensive Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva: Jayden de Laura, Washington State

Freshman Defensive Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva: Junior Tafuna, Utah

Coach of the Year, presented by Nextiva: Kyle Whittingham, Utah

All-Conference Offense

Bold indicates first team, italics indicate second team. *Indicates multiple-time selection.

QB Cameron Rising, So., Utah

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Sr., UCLA

RB B.J. Baylor, R-Jr., Oregon State

RB Zach Charbonnet, Jr., UCLA

RB Tavion Thomas, So., Utah

RB Rachaad White, R-Sr., Arizona State

WR Drake London, Jr., USC

WR Calvin Jackson, R-Sr., Gr., Washington State

WR Kyle Philips, R-Jr., UCLA

WR Travell Harris, R-Sr., Washington State

TE Greg Dulcich, R-Jr., UCLA

TE Brant Kuithe, Jr., Utah

OL Abraham Lucas, R-Sr., Washington State

OL Bamidele Olaseni, Sr., Utah

OL Nick Ford, Jr., Utah*

OL Braeden Daniels, So., Utah

OL Sean Rhyan, Jr., UCLA

OL Kellen Diesch, Graduate, Arizona State

OL Nathan Eldridge, R-Sr., Oregon State*

OL Alex Forsyth, Jr., Oregon

OL Jaxson Kirkland, Jr., Washington*

OL Dohnovan West, Jr., Arizona State

OL T.J. Bass, Jr., Oregon

All-Conference Defense

Bold indicates first team, italics indicate second team. *Indicates multiple-time selection.

DL Kayvon Thibodeaux, So., Oregon*

DL Kyon Barrs, So., Arizona

DL Mika Tafua, Jr., Utah

DL Thomas Booker, Sr., Stanford

DL Tuli Tuipulotu, So., USC

DL Mitchell Agude, Sr., UCLA

DL Brandon Dorlus, So., Oregon

DL D.J. Davidson, Graduate, Arizona State

DL Ron Stone Jr., R-Jr., Washington State

DL Tyler Johnson, Graduate, Arizona State

LB Devin Lloyd, Jr., Utah*

LB Darien Butler, Sr., Arizona State

LB Noah Sewell, Fr., Oregon

LB Drake Jackson, Jr., USC

LB Avery Roberts, R-Jr., Oregon State*

LB Nate Landman, Sr., Colorado

DB Trent McDuffie, So., Washington

DB Clark Phillips, Fr., Utah

DB Verone McKinley III, So., Oregon

DB Kyu Blu Kelly, Jr., Stanford

DB Kyler Gordon, So., Washington

DB Quentin Lake, Sr., UCLA

DB Elijah Hicks, Sr., California

DB Qwuantrezz Knight, R-Sr., UCLA

Arizona State Honorable Mentions

OL LaDarius Henderson, Jr.; TE Curtis Hodges, Graduate; DB Jack Jones, Graduate; DB Chase Lucas, Graduate; WR RIcky Pearsall, Jr.; DB DeAndre Pierce, Graduate; LB Merlin Robertson, Sr.