Arizona State Players Honored on All-Conference Team
On Tuesday, the Pac-12 conference released their yearly football performance awards, and a handful of Arizona State Sun Devils were honored on the list. The awards and recognitions were voted on by all 12 head coaches in the league.
First-team honors were nearly even across the Pac-12 North (15) and Pac-12 South (14), as South Division champion Utah led the way with six honorees, followed by North Division champion Oregon with five. In total, across both first- and second-team selections, Utah led the way with 10 honorees, followed by UCLA (nine), Oregon (seven), and Arizona State (six) with all 12 schools represented.
Pac-12 Football Performance Awards
Offensive Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva: Drake London, USC
Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year: Devin Lloyd, Utah
Freshman Offensive Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva: Jayden de Laura, Washington State
Freshman Defensive Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva: Junior Tafuna, Utah
Coach of the Year, presented by Nextiva: Kyle Whittingham, Utah
All-Conference Offense
Bold indicates first team, italics indicate second team. *Indicates multiple-time selection.
QB Cameron Rising, So., Utah
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Sr., UCLA
RB B.J. Baylor, R-Jr., Oregon State
RB Zach Charbonnet, Jr., UCLA
RB Tavion Thomas, So., Utah
RB Rachaad White, R-Sr., Arizona State
WR Drake London, Jr., USC
WR Calvin Jackson, R-Sr., Gr., Washington State
WR Kyle Philips, R-Jr., UCLA
WR Travell Harris, R-Sr., Washington State
TE Greg Dulcich, R-Jr., UCLA
TE Brant Kuithe, Jr., Utah
OL Abraham Lucas, R-Sr., Washington State
OL Bamidele Olaseni, Sr., Utah
OL Nick Ford, Jr., Utah*
OL Braeden Daniels, So., Utah
OL Sean Rhyan, Jr., UCLA
OL Kellen Diesch, Graduate, Arizona State
OL Nathan Eldridge, R-Sr., Oregon State*
OL Alex Forsyth, Jr., Oregon
OL Jaxson Kirkland, Jr., Washington*
OL Dohnovan West, Jr., Arizona State
OL T.J. Bass, Jr., Oregon
All-Conference Defense
Bold indicates first team, italics indicate second team. *Indicates multiple-time selection.
DL Kayvon Thibodeaux, So., Oregon*
DL Kyon Barrs, So., Arizona
DL Mika Tafua, Jr., Utah
DL Thomas Booker, Sr., Stanford
DL Tuli Tuipulotu, So., USC
DL Mitchell Agude, Sr., UCLA
DL Brandon Dorlus, So., Oregon
DL D.J. Davidson, Graduate, Arizona State
DL Ron Stone Jr., R-Jr., Washington State
DL Tyler Johnson, Graduate, Arizona State
LB Devin Lloyd, Jr., Utah*
LB Darien Butler, Sr., Arizona State
LB Noah Sewell, Fr., Oregon
LB Drake Jackson, Jr., USC
LB Avery Roberts, R-Jr., Oregon State*
LB Nate Landman, Sr., Colorado
DB Trent McDuffie, So., Washington
DB Clark Phillips, Fr., Utah
DB Verone McKinley III, So., Oregon
DB Kyu Blu Kelly, Jr., Stanford
DB Kyler Gordon, So., Washington
DB Quentin Lake, Sr., UCLA
DB Elijah Hicks, Sr., California
DB Qwuantrezz Knight, R-Sr., UCLA
Arizona State Honorable Mentions
OL LaDarius Henderson, Jr.; TE Curtis Hodges, Graduate; DB Jack Jones, Graduate; DB Chase Lucas, Graduate; WR RIcky Pearsall, Jr.; DB DeAndre Pierce, Graduate; LB Merlin Robertson, Sr.