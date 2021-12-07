Skip to main content
    December 7, 2021
    Arizona State Players Honored on All-Conference Team

    A number of Arizona State Sun Devils were honored by the Pac-12 on their all-conference team.
    On Tuesday, the Pac-12 conference released their yearly football performance awards, and a handful of Arizona State Sun Devils were honored on the list. The awards and recognitions were voted on by all 12 head coaches in the league.

    First-team honors were nearly even across the Pac-12 North (15) and Pac-12 South (14), as South Division champion Utah led the way with six honorees, followed by North Division champion Oregon with five. In total, across both first- and second-team selections, Utah led the way with 10 honorees, followed by UCLA (nine), Oregon (seven), and Arizona State (six) with all 12 schools represented.

    Pac-12 Football Performance Awards

    Offensive Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva: Drake London, USC

    Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year: Devin Lloyd, Utah

    Freshman Offensive Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva: Jayden de Laura, Washington State

    Freshman Defensive Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva: Junior Tafuna, Utah

    Coach of the Year, presented by Nextiva: Kyle Whittingham, Utah

    All-Conference Offense

    Bold indicates first team, italics indicate second team. *Indicates multiple-time selection.

    QB Cameron Rising, So., Utah
    QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Sr., UCLA

    RB B.J. Baylor, R-Jr., Oregon State
    RB Zach Charbonnet, Jr., UCLA

    RB Tavion Thomas, So., Utah
    RB Rachaad White, R-Sr., Arizona State

    WR Drake London, Jr., USC
    WR Calvin Jackson, R-Sr., Gr., Washington State

    WR Kyle Philips, R-Jr., UCLA
    WR Travell Harris, R-Sr., Washington State

    TE Greg Dulcich, R-Jr., UCLA
    TE Brant Kuithe, Jr., Utah

    OL Abraham Lucas, R-Sr., Washington State
    OL Bamidele Olaseni, Sr., Utah

    OL Nick Ford, Jr., Utah*
    OL Braeden Daniels, So., Utah

    OL Sean Rhyan, Jr., UCLA
    OL Kellen Diesch, Graduate, Arizona State

    OL Nathan Eldridge, R-Sr., Oregon State*
    OL Alex Forsyth, Jr., Oregon

    OL Jaxson Kirkland, Jr., Washington*
    OL Dohnovan West, Jr., Arizona State

    OL T.J. Bass, Jr., Oregon

    All-Conference Defense

    Bold indicates first team, italics indicate second team. *Indicates multiple-time selection.

    DL Kayvon Thibodeaux, So., Oregon*

    DL Kyon Barrs, So., Arizona

    DL Mika Tafua, Jr., Utah

    DL Thomas Booker, Sr., Stanford

    DL Tuli Tuipulotu, So., USC

    DL Mitchell Agude, Sr., UCLA

    DL Brandon Dorlus, So., Oregon

    DL D.J. Davidson, Graduate, Arizona State

    DL Ron Stone Jr., R-Jr., Washington State

    DL Tyler Johnson, Graduate, Arizona State

    LB Devin Lloyd, Jr., Utah*

    LB Darien Butler, Sr., Arizona State

    LB Noah Sewell, Fr., Oregon

    LB Drake Jackson, Jr., USC

    LB Avery Roberts, R-Jr., Oregon State*

    LB Nate Landman, Sr., Colorado

    DB Trent McDuffie, So., Washington

    DB Clark Phillips, Fr., Utah

    DB Verone McKinley III, So., Oregon

    DB Kyu Blu Kelly, Jr., Stanford

    DB Kyler Gordon, So., Washington

    DB Quentin Lake, Sr., UCLA

    DB Elijah Hicks, Sr., California

    DB Qwuantrezz Knight, R-Sr., UCLA

    Arizona State Honorable Mentions

    OL LaDarius Henderson, Jr.; TE Curtis Hodges, Graduate; DB Jack Jones, Graduate; DB Chase Lucas, Graduate; WR RIcky Pearsall, Jr.; DB DeAndre Pierce, Graduate; LB Merlin Robertson, Sr.

    Arizona State Players Honored on All-Conference Team

