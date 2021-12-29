Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    Arizona State-Wisconsin: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

    The Arizona State Sun Devils wrap up their 2021 season up with a Las Vegas Bowl appearance against the Wisconsin Badgers. Here's how to watch:
    Author:

    It's time for one last dance. 

    The Arizona State Sun Devils look to put an exclamation point on their 2021 season with a win in the Las Vegas Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 8:30 pm Arizona time.

    The Sun Devils, once considered to be a team to beat in the Pac-12 conference, undoubtedly fell short of their goals in a season where rare factors such as experience, talent and leadership all pooled together for what many hoped to be a special season. 

    However, a win in the Las Vegas Bowl would put the Sun Devils at nine wins on the season, the highest amount for Arizona State since their 10-win season in 2014. 

    ASU will be without a handful of key contributors, as running back Rachaad White, linebacker Darien Butler and cornerbacks Jack Jones and Chase Lucas have opted out of the team's bowl game to prepare for the 2022 NFL draft. 

    As for Wisconsin, the team was impacted by COVID-19 prior to landing in Las Vegas, as positive tests popped up for a Badgers squad that already has seen major cancellations in men's and women's basketball programs due to COVID. 

    Barring any major developments, Arizona State and Wisconsin are set to play in the bright lights of Allegiant Stadium in the first ever Las Vegas Bowl played after Christmas, perhaps signaling the bowl game's prowess is growing closer towards New Years Six territory. 

    How to Watch, Stream and Listen: Arizona State-Wisconsin

    The Las Vegas Bowl will be broadcast nationally on ESPN with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport on the call. 

    Looking to tune in on the radio? Arizona State's coverage will be available over the airwaves locally on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM with Tim Healey, Jeff Van Raaphorst and Jeff Munn on the call. 

    You can also stream the game on fuboTV. Click here to get a 10-day free trial.

