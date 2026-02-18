Gauging Where Arizona State's NFL Prospects Stand Before Combine Week

TEMPE -- The 2026 NFL draft is now just over two months away from commencing in Pittsburgh, with the Arizona State Sun Devils appearing poised to see several standouts get selected during the three-day event.

The pre-draft process has resulted in several former Sun Devils reportedly rising up draft boards around the league, which is a positive development for Kenny Dillingham and company - both in the short and long term.

Follow the current status of five key draft-bound Sun Devils below, with less than a week out until the combine is held.

Jordyn Tyson

Tyson is still viewed as a virtual shoe-in to be a day one selection despite potential pause due to his murky medical history.

The previous injuries should be trivial to any organization that is seeking a top-tier talent that has competitive fire that few in the sport possess to match said talent.

Potential fits for Tyson include the Tenneseee Titans, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, and Kansas City Chiefs, among far more franchises that the day-one starter would fit right into.

Keith Abney II

Abney is coming off of one of the best individual seasons from an Arizona State defender since Will Sutton's All-American campaign in 2023.

The Arizona State cornerback appears poised to be selected on day two of the draft despite being considered a bit undersized for a boundary player at the position.

Ultimately, Abney's film, tangible skills/growth that has been displayed over the last three seasons, and undying competitive fire have slotted him firmly in the second or third round according to the consensus.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) recovers a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It will be fascinating to see where Abney ultimately lands, although the Carolina Panthers have been suggested as a spot that makes sense for both sides.

Max Iheanachor

Iheanachor has been one of the most conspicuous risers up draft boards in recent weeks.

The three-year Sun Devil is now considered by many to be a top five tackle prospect in the class, which stems from impressive statistical outputs over the last two seasons, a tantilizing frame, and an undeniable upside that stems from only beginning his football career at junior college in 2021.

The right tackle currently stands out as a key data point that OL coach Saga Tuitele can use when recruiting, and it already appears to be working, as the Sun Devils have been in a serious race for several elite prospects at the position as of late.

Keyshaun Elliott

Elliott is another potential riser, especially according to the scouting community.

The New Mexico State transfer has been one of the most pronounced leaders of the Arizona State defense over the last two seasons, as the linebacker played with fearless abandon and blended vocal leadership with leading by example.

The two-year starter is the type of linebacker that draws serious attention from a majority of NFL scouts, as Elliott is a ferocious run-stopper, has an incredible ability to rush the passer for an off-ball linebacker, and serves as a functional talent in coverage.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chamon Metayer

Metayer has been sliding down ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr's positional rankings as of late - with the senior coming in barely within the top 10 at the tight end spot.

This seems to be more of a product of the position seemingly improving rather than Metayer's stock declining, although the senitment still feels unfair to the two-year Sun Devil.

Expect the dynamic red zone target an phenomenal run blocker to be selected at some point during day three of the process.

Myles "Ghost" Rowser, Xavion Alford, Ben Coleman, Jeff Sims, and Jesus Gomez are other players that should garner attention. Pass rushers Prince Dorbah and Clayton Smith also have upside to carve out roles at the NFL level - this is an exciting time to be a fan of Arizona State football.

