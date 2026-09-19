ASU Big Man Rumbles 75 Yards, Falls Just Short of Scoop and Score in London Victory

When an athlete is seen streaking down the pitch in London's Wembley Stadium, they usually aren't over 300 pounds.

That wasn't the case on Saturday, however, as ASU defensive lineman Hyrum Vaeono caught a forced fumble by ASU linebacker Prayer Young-Blackgoat and rumbled 75 yards down the sideline to the Kansas 2-yard line in a 24-17 victory in London.

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A Heck of a Run by Hyrum

Not just the turnover, but the run back aided ASU to closing the door on a London victory over Kansas.

Arizona State's offense was only able to self-sustain one successful touchdown drive by themselves, leaving it up to the defense to try and fend off a pesky Jayhawk unit.

The defense was up to the task, forcing Kansas to commit three turnovers and holding them to an 0-3 conversion rate on fourth downs.

To provide that extra boost, Hyrum's run left the next ASU possession in the fourth quarter at the two-yard line, as the Devil offense punched it in two plays later to help out the struggling scoring, making it 24-7 and effectively putting the game away.

A Game of Runs

Hyrum's runback was not the only big take-back in the inaugural Union Jack Classic.

Kansas threw the first punch with a 72-yard punt return touchdown in the first quarter, as Tate Nagy scored the first touchdown of the evening on his explosive return.

ASU would return the favor, however, with a 100-yard kickoff return by Jared Hamilton, giving the Sun Devils a 17-7 lead right out of the gate in the second half.

These plays brought life into a game that featured two strugglinge offenses, whether it was jet lag or not, providing a spark into the historic venue.

If the Devils and Jayhawks were battling in terms of explosive plays, ASU would deliver the K.O. punch with Hyrum Vaeono's scoop and almost-score.

The Hometown Kid

This isn't Kansas anymore, Hyrum.

Growing up in Lawrence, Kansas, the defensive lineman of the day, Hyrum Vaeono, was a big difference maker in the defeat of his hometown team.

Vaeono, a graduate of Lawrence Free State High School, was named to the Wichita Eagle's 2024 Kansas All-State team. Even with the honors, he never recieved an offer from KU.

Vaeono would recieve interest from a handful of other programs, including ASU, eventually choosing the Sun Devils in his recruitment process.

Now a sophmore, this was the Kansas native's first chance to play Kansas University. If there is ill will or not, it is a bit poetic that he was the one that came down with the eventual game-clinching turnover.