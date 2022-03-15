ASU's Chase Lucas: 'I've Been Hearing a lot of Good Things' About NFL Draft Stock

The former Sun Devils defensive back said he's gotten positive reviews after his trip to the NFL Scouting Combine.

After a strong outing at the NFL Scouting Combine, former Arizona State Sun Devils cornerback Chase Lucas knew a good performance at his Pro Day was needed in order to keep his draft stock on the rise.

"I was prepared for everything man. I feel like today was a great day to cap it all off," said Lucas, who also expanded on the feedback he received at the Combine.

"It's been all positive things; it's all good. Thankfully, I didn't have any red flags for my character or any off-the-field issues so the Combine was really smooth. I've been hearing a lot of good things, so let's hope that good things happen on the 27th of April (the draft actually starts on April 28)"

Lucas is one of many Arizona State players hoping to hear their name called at any point during this year's draft. Last year saw just one ASU player (wide receiver Frank Darby) drafted in the sixth round at pick No. 187 by the Atlanta Falcons.

Darby and Lucas have a friendly bet where Lucas will end up being selected. Should Lucas be drafted before Darby, there's some serious dough on the table.

"I'm expecting to either match that or get up on him,' Lucas said. "I called him the other day and just told him thank you for all the information that he's given me and pushing me throughout this whole time. I love Frank, but I'm getting that $5,000."

Lucas who assured reporters Darby would pay up.

For Lucas, there is no perfect destination for his future playing days, as long as one team gives him an opportunity. Lucas mentioned he wouldn't pout for too long if the Cardinals kept him in his home state of Arizona.

He said, "Honestly I've been chasing this dream my whole life. As long as my name is called, I'm going to be happy and thankful. But you know I'm an Arizona kid, I would love for the Cardinals to call me but like I said I'm just truly blessed and fortunate."

Lucas' Pro Day was the final stop of his Arizona State career that began in 2016. He touched on what it meant for him to put a bow on the process that began so long ago.

"It's a surreal experience, especially seeing my young brothers, my young kings over here at the ASU football team. I took Jordan Clark on his official visit, and then him seeing me turn into a pro, it's really big for me," he said.

"Having my family out here, N'Keal (Harry) is out here; like I said it's a surreal experience. I haven't really got to unpack it all yet."

Only 1.6% of college football players are drafted by the NFL, odds that are incredibly difficult for even the most talented of guys to overcome. Lucas understands exactly how big of a deal that is despite going through periods of self-doubt.

"I've always knew that I've had something higher for me, bigger and better for me. I just need to get to it," said Lucas.

"But there was definitely some times switching from running back to corner where I was like, 'Man, I don't know if I'm going to get there.' At the end of the day, you just have to keep your head down and keep pushing and striving. Luckily for me I had great coaches (such as) Marvin Lewis, Herm Edwards, Chris Hawkins, all the dudes that molded me and defined who I am today."

As for what Lucas has in store until the draft?

He said emphatically, "Working! I feel like I had to struggle to get here so I'm not going to ever struggle again. Keep working, keep my head down and wait until the 27th."

Perhaps Lucas is too focused on his grind to know the real starting date of the draft.

He'll learn soon enough, however. Lucas hopes the rest of the league will have some learning of their own to do when he takes the field.

Related Stories

Arizona State Pro Day Notebook

ASU Football Mailbag: Spring Practice Edition

Rachaad White, Kellen Diesch Emerge as Combine Winners