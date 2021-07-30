Sports Illustrated home
ASU Defensive Lineman Stephon Wright Enters Transfer Portal

The redshirt sophomore defensive lineman now looks for another place to play his college football.
On Thursday, Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Stephon Wright entered the transfer portal, per 247 Sports. 

Wright, a redshirt sophomore for the Sun Devils, was Arizona State's top-ranked defensive recruit for the class of 2019. Playing in just four games, Wright was able to retain his redshirt eligibility for the 2020 season. 

However, Wright played in only two games last season with no official statistics to his name. Both of Wright's shoulders were operated on previously, as the defensive tackle has battled injuries throughout his tenure in Tempe. 

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 287 pounds, Wright offers the upside of a big, physical presence in the interior, should he remain healthy. After two years at Arizona State, Wright looks to mark a new beginning elsewhere. 

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. Like and follow AllSunDevils on Facebook, and for more ASU news visit https://www.si.com/college/arizonastate/

