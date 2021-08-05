ASU QB Jayden Daniels Named to Manning Award Watch List

Yes, Jayden Daniels did just get added to another award watch list.

The preseason accolades and recognition for Jayden Daniels doesn't appear to be slowing down.

On Thursday, the Arizona State quarterback was added to the Manning Award watch list, annually given to the nation's best quarterback after bowl games.

Prior to the 2004 college football season, the Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.

It is the only college football quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting; therefore, it is presented annually following the completion of the bowl season.

Previous winners include Mac Jones, Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson.

This is just another preseason honor for Daniels, who has collected quite the amount of national recognition ahead of the 2021 season. Along with getting a nod in the Pac-12 second team during all-conference voting last week, Daniels was added to the respective watch lists for the Maxwell, Davey O'Brien and Walter Camp Awards.

Daniels scored nine total touchdowns in four games last season, with just one interception during that span. With ASU leading the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game last season, Daniels proved himself to be incredibly efficient in both the rushing and passing attack.

Now, Daniels looks to take the next step and refine his pocket passing skills. Doing just that would set Daniels (and likely ASU) on the national stage, putting the entire country on notice.

Daniels is joined on the watch list by fellow Pac-12 quarterbacks Kedon Slovis (USC) and Chase Garbers (Cal).

