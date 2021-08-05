ASU's Jermayne Lole Added to Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List

The Sun Devils defensive lineman adds another award to his watch list collection.

On Thursday, the The Rotary Lombardi Award in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Houston announced a list of 80 prospective players that were named to the award's watch list, with Arizona State defensive lineman Jermayne Lole landing on the list.

The Rotary Lombardi Award goes annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi.

The qualifications for the award are the following:

Be a down Lineman, end to end, either on offense or defense, setting up no further than ten (10) yards to the left or right of the ball at the time of the snap.

Be a Linebacker on defense, setting up no further than five (5) yards deep from the line of scrimmage.

Must not come out of the offensive backfield and set up on the line of scrimmage as a Blocker or a Receiver or listed in the program as an Offensive Back or Receiver.

Lole, who collected first team all-conference honors from the Pac-12 this preseason, also was added to the Outland Trophy watch list, annually presented to the nation's top lineman. Although 2020 was a shortened season for the Sun Devils, Lole's 2019 campaign looked like this:

Recorded 72 tackles this season, the third most for a Sun Devil defensive lineman since 1990 behind only Shante Carver (79 in 1993) and Terrell Suggs (73 in 2002).

His 37 defensive stops in the regular season led the nation's defensive interior linemen – two more than any other lineman in the nation.

Credited with just a single missed tackle this season, tied for fourth among FBS defensive linemen.

Checks in as the 16th-highest graded player in the Pac-12 with a score of 75.4 – the second-highest score among edge defenders in the league.

Lole was joined by fellow Pac-12 players Greg Dulcich (UCLA), Drake Jackson (USC), Jaxson Kirkland (Wash) and Brant Kuithe (Utah).

