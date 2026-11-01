Everything Kenny Dillingham Said After Arizona State's 27-20 Loss vs. No. 8 BYU

With a freshman quarterback and running back getting the start against the No. 8 team in the country, expectations were low for the Sun Devils heading into Week 9.

But four hard-fought quarters in Utah later, Kenny Dillingham's crew may be in a better position than many expected, even in a losing effort.

What did the fourth-year head coach think of his team's Halloween performance? Here is everything Kenny Dillingham said after ASU's trip to BYU:

ASU's Effort Vs. No. 8

"As a program, you can tell we're not going to quit as an organization, as a program, you can tell. Our guys had energy. Our guys played with passion tonight. They played hard. They played physical. They played the way that I want us to play."

"They're playing ASU football again. And I don't know how we lost that for three weeks. We had it at Kansas, and we got it back, and we just lost it. I don't know where it went, and I struggled to help us find it. But these last two weeks, I think they found it, and I think we just have to continue to build on that these last four weeks of the season, one game at a time. You know, we found that piece of it, and it wasn't enough to get it done tonight."

"But you've got to give them credit too. Kalani's a great coach. This is a top-10 team in the country with over a 10-game winning streak at home with a sold-out crowd. I mean, they were in there doing chants two hours before kickoff. Never, I mean, I've never seen anything like it. Literally, two hours before kickoff, their student body and their fans are in there practicing chants. It was unbelievable to experience, and you've got to give them a lot of credit."

Thoughts on Freshman QB Jake Fette's First Start

"I think we simplified some stuff. Gave them less pictures to look at and tried to just be like 'all right, this is it.' So we really simplified in the second half for him, and I thought that was a positive. And you know, you always want to do that with a young quarterback."

"We did that a little bit going in, but I think we did it more in the second half. We lined up in two-by-two, probably over 50% of the snaps in the second half, so we got to make sure that he's clean with the pictures, because when he knew where to go with the ball, when he had a good plan, I thought he played really well, and I think the second half was vindictive of that. I think we simplified some stuff, gave him less pictures."

BYU's Controversal First Touchdown and the Referee's "Double Review"

"Well, the rule is, if the ball is fumbled and the whistle blows, the only way to advance it is a clear and imminent advancement. There may be some other fancy words instead of those words, and they reviewed it. They didn't think it was recovered. Then they reviewed it again. So, needing a double review, I would think that that's not a clear and imminent advancement if you have to review it twice."

"But the second review, after they reviewed it and called it a clear advancement of the ball, I was trying to argue that he does have the right to recover it post-whistle, because that's not a clear advancement, which means the ball should be on the three."

"Obviously, that wasn't what happened, and it's not the officials' fault. Those officials don't have a say in that. That's all back home. So I was talking to them, but I wasn't overly yelling because I'm yelling at the messenger. It's like a game of telephone, you know.

"I tried to learn from my mistakes there, but I do feel like that was from a structural standpoint that could have gone a different direction for sure, based off the rules, and I made it clear, but they don't have a say. The field doesn't have a say when it comes to making a decision because that person's in a different state."

What The Freshmen Impact Means For The Program:

"I'm not concerned about the future, and I mean that like, I'm focused on the now, and I'm not concerned about the future of the program. The fact that we're going to be relevant for a long time. It's just an era of college football that you're going to have highs and lows, the parity."

"We went into a funk there for three weeks, and I couldn't get us going. I think the last two weeks we played better football. We could have won this game tonight, it pains me that we didn't. It pains me that I didn't give our players one more opportunity, that I couldn't find one more advantage for them to win the football game because I thought they did it. But the future, the future is very bright in my opinion. The young guys that are playing, our signing class, the momentum of the program-I'm not concerned about that, one iota.