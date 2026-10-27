Everything No. 8 BYU, Head Coach Kalani Sitake Said About Arizona State, 2024 Revenge and More

A late season ASU-BYU matchup with likely conference implications? Sounds familiar...

For the first time since their 2024 classic, the Sun Devils and Cougars will meet on the gridiron. This time, in Provo, Utah.

Facing the No. 8 team in the country, an underdog ASU team will try to knock off a ranked BYU team once again. Meanwhile, Kalani Sitake's squad will look to get back in the win column after an upset loss in Central Florida.

Just four days from kickoff, here is everything the Cougars had to say about ASU:

BYU HC Kalani Sitake

"Looking forward to getting back to work and focusing on the next challenge, which is Arizona State here at home. And we're excited about that game. I've known Kenny Dillingham for a long time and have a lot of respect for him and the way he runs things. They have a really good team. You look at what they were able to do last weekend. So they have some momentum, and we've got to gain some. So it helps being at home, but looking forward to the matchup, and looking forward to seeing how we can grow and progress through this week and through the preparation, and get ready for this matchup."

BYU RB Sione Moa

"They're a good team. They're fundamentally sound and they're well coached. And we had a heartbreaker (at ASU) a couple of years ago, my freshman year, so obviously we still have that chip on our shoulder. So we just have to have a good week of practice and execute everything that comes our way. We just gotta keep on doing what we usually do and move forward with the season.

BYU CB Raider Damuni

"(A) good team. Like Sione said earlier, they got the best of us in a heartbreaker, and so that still is in the back of our minds, and we want to go out, and we want to put out our best performance, so that's how we approach every single week. Every week is the same, but it's a good team. No matter what the record says, every team we play is a good team, and so we've got to go in and be prepared for them.

Preparing for ASU QB Jake Fette and Lack of Film on the True Freshman:

"I think it's just not really being able to see the things that he does throughout the week. But I know our coaches are going to put us in the right position to be able to help us to make plays. And from what I've heard, he's a pretty good quarterback. I heard he led his team down to win the game this past week, so we're going to prepare like any other week, and he has our full attention."

ASU DL Justin Kirkland

"I think he's (Jake Fette) at Arizona State for a reason. He's at a Power Four school for a reason, so he's going to be a good athlete. He's going to be ready to come in and obviously play a great game. I think we're just going to keep doing what we do as a defense, and kind of finishing all the plays that we were supposed to make this past Saturday (vs. UCF), and so I think they're going to be ready to come in and give us a good game, and we're going to be ready to do what we do to them. So it'll be fun, man. Obviously, two years ago, the thing that happened with Arizona State-trying to capitalize on that one too. So yeah, looking forward to it."

BYU will welcome in the Devils this Saturday, 12:45 p.m. AZT kickoff.