Former Arizona State Punter Michael Turk Transfers to Oklahoma

The former Sun Devil entered the transfer portal last week.
Former Arizona State Sun Devils punter Michael Turk has announced his new home. 

On Thursday, Turk went on his Instagram page to announce he would be bringing his punting talents to the Oklahoma Sooners.

It took Turk just a week to find his new home after initially entering the transfer portal on Aug. 5. Turk has been very outspoken in regards to COVID-19 vaccinations, and his departure followed ASU's announcement of not traveling players on road trips who haven't been vaccinated. 

Turk, a multi-time all-conference punter for the Pac-12, was also named to the Ray Guy Award watch list this offseason, annually given to the nation's best punter.

Averaging 47.2 yards per punt with six of those landing inside the 20-yard line, Turk's abilities in both leg strength and accuracy make him a highly coveted special-teams player. He joins a Sooners team looking to win their seventh Big 12 title in a row. 

Turk also becomes the third player within a seven-day span to transfer out of Arizona State, as defensive lineman Stephon Wright (SMU) and offensive lineman Cody Shear (Syracuse) have departed the program. 

Eddie Czaplicki, a true freshman, is expected to take over the punting duties according to special-teams coordinator Shawn Slocum

