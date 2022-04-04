Is Former ASU Receiver N'Keal Harry Done with Patriots?

The former first-round pick's chances of remaining on the team don't look good at the moment.

Former Arizona State receiver N'Keal Harry was supposed to leave his mark at the next level after dominating in the college game for three seasons with the Sun Devils.

That narrative was pushed even further when the New England Patriots selected Harry with their first-round pick in 2019. He was the first ever receiver selected in the first round by the Patriots during head coach Bill Belichick's tenure.

With a 6-foot-4 and 225-pound frame, Harry's ability to win 50/50 balls at Arizona State simply has not translated well to his time in New England.

Through three seasons, Harry has played 33 regular-season games (18 starts) and caught 57 passes for 598 yards and four touchdowns while losing two fumbles.

Last year, Harry's agent released a statement requesting his client be traded elsewhere, which didn't come to fruition.

Now, his departure appears imminent after the Patriots recently traded for Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker.

"Parker joins a clear-cut top four on the depth chart alongside Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor. This likely means the end of the road for 2019 first-round pick N'Keal Harry, who already had a difficult time breaking through and now faces increased competition," said ESPN's Mike Reiss.

FanNation's Patriot Country also believes Harry is on the way out:

"Harry’s future in New England will continue to be among the most compelling stories of the team’s offseason. The 32nd overall selection in the NFL’s 2019 draft, the Arizona State product has clearly struggled during his three seasons as a Patriot. Appearing in 35 games (including the postseason), he caught only 59 combined passes for 619 yards and four touchdowns. Harry also carried the football eight times for 56 yards, never elevating himself into a starting role within the New England offense. In 2021, he actually saw more action as a blocker in the running game rather than as a pass-catcher. Harry was asked to block on 53 percent of his offensive snaps, finishing with a mere 12 catches for 184 yards. According to Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed, teams have expressed “recent interest” in Harry and that he is 'a name to keep an eye on as a potential trade candidate before the draft.'”

Even after trading for Parker, the Patriots currently have eight picks in the upcoming draft. New England will likely gain a Day-3 pick for the ASU product, which would give them a sixth pick from rounds 4-7.

From a cap perspective, it also makes more sense for the Patriots to deal Harry rather than release him.

Although Harry's career at the professional level isn't over, his time with the Patriots sure appears to be.