Resetting the Patriots Wide Receivers Positional Group After Trading for DeVante Parker

The New England Patriots corps of wide receivers will be among the most watched, and potentially most scrutinized areas of the roster heading into the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

In the aftermath of Saturday's trade with the Miami Dolphins to acquire DeVante Parker, New England is currently nine players deep at the position. Parker, as well as fellow offseason acquisition Ty Montgomery, joins incumbents Jakobi Meyers, N’Keal Harry, Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, Malcolm Perry and Tre Nixon on the depth chart. While Matthew Slater is logistially listed as a receiver, his contributions are almost exclusively tied to special teams. Therefore, each of the members of the Pats’ wide receivers room will be called upon to play a more crucial role in the upcoming season.

With Parker now in the Foxboro fold, here is a look at a rebooted Patriots receivers group for 2022:

The New Guys

DeVante Parker

The news of New England’s acquisition of Parker was met with enthusiasm by much of the Patriots fanbase, In fact, a very high-profile fan of Parker’s on-field prowess voiced his excitement, which the 29-year-old wideout reciprocated shortly thereafter.

For the Patriots, they gain a true vertical presence on the perimeter, capable of winning his matchups both on the outside and downfield. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound product of Louisville has the size and the speed to instantly make an impact on the Patriots passing offense. In seven seasons with the Dolphins, Parker played 93 games (out of a possible 113) and had 338 receptions for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns. His most productive season came in 2019, where he compiled 72 catches on 128 targets for 1202 yards, and nine touchdowns. Parker is particularly adept at gaining yards after the catch, averaging 14 yards-per-reception throughout his career.

In 2021, the 29-year-old finished with 40 catches for 515 yards and two touchdowns last season. It should be noted that his season was interrupted by hamstring and shoulder injuries. Despite a long injury history, however, Parker’s talent and potential upside were clearly worth the price.

Ty Montgomery

While not a traditional wide receiver, Montgomery does have extensive experience as a hybrid receiver/running back. Throughout his career, he has amassed 1180 rushing yards on 258 carries with seven touchdowns. As a backfield receiver, he has compiled 1104 receiving yards on 139 catches with three scoring receptions.

Montgomery is coming off a statistically underwhelming season in 2021. He averaged 2.9 yards per carry on 15 rushes and caught 16 passes for 95 yards and zero touchdowns for the Saints. If the Patriots have high hopes for him as a solid contributor as a reserve option on offense, they will need to see signs of improvement, starting in training camp. His special teams acumen may help his case, as he took 48% of the Saints’ snaps a year ago, both as a kick returner and on coverage teams.

With the Patriots, he should be expected to settle into an offensive option on third-down, as well as a backfield receiver.

The Incumbents

Jakobi Meyers

The decision to tender Meyers at the second-round level had been expected. The North Carolina State product was arguably the Patriots most reliable pass catcher in 2021, finishing the season with two touchdowns, but leading the team in both receptions (89) and yards (906), including the playoffs.

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers (cred: USA Today Images)

Following the conclusion of the 2021 season, Meyers expressed his desire to “definitely” stay with the Patriots and continue working with quarterback Mac Jones. As a result, the two sides should be expected to work on a long-term deal in the coming months, if Meyers signs the tender. Should he return to New England, as expected, he will continue to be among the key contributors to the Pats offense.

Nelson Agholor

Following a career year with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, Agholor got off to a hot start with the Pats in 2021. In Week One against the Miami Dolphins, the 28-year-old compiled 72 yards receiving, with one touchdown. Incidentally, he will hold the distinction of hauling in quarterback Mac Jones’ first touchdown pass in a Patriots uniform. However, Agholor’s production slowed as the season progressed. He finished the season as fourth on the list of most targeted Patriots’ pass catchers, while being fifth on the team in receptions. In his first season with the team, he caught 37 passes for 473 yards and three touchdowns. As for Agholor, his dead money would amount to $10 million, if cut, $5 million of traded. According to Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan, the $5 million difference results from his $5 million in fully-guaranteed salary. If Agholor is moved via trade, the responsibility to pay said amount would go to his new team. As such, the Patriots would save approximately $4.9 million against the cap if they were to trade Agholor.

Kendrick Bourne

The 26-year-old has become one of the Patriots most-reliable receivers. In his first season with New England, Bourne caught 55 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games. In the Pats lone playoff matchup with the Buffalo Bills, he compiled seven catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns. He also demonstrated an ability to be a threat in the running game, 12 carries for 125 yards. The versatile wideout even tossed one touchdown pass; coming in the form of a 25-yard, first-quarter scoring strike to Agholor against the New York Jets in Week Seven. As a receiver, Bourne has aligned in the slot, and on the outside. Though his technical prowess allows him to win from either alignment, he has looked most comfortable in the Z-receiver role, while occasionally assisting in the slot. However, Bourne has also been called upon to line up at the ‘X’ at times, with a respectable level of success. He is fully expected to be among the Patriots key contributors on offense in 2022.

N’Keal Harry

Harry’s future in New England will continue to be among the most compelling stories of the team’s offseason. The 32nd overall selection in the NFL’s 2019 draft, the Arizona State product has clearly struggled during his three seasons as a Patriot. Appearing in 35 games, he caught only 59 combined passes for 619 yards and four touchdowns. Harry also carried the football eight times for 56 yards, never elevating himself into a starting role within the New England offense. In 2021, he actually saw more action as a blocker in the running game rather than a pass catcher. Harry was asked to block on 53 percent of his offensive snaps, finishing with a mere 12 catches for 184 yards. According to Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed, teams have expressed “recent interest” in Harry and that he is “a name to keep an eye on as a potential trade candidate before the draft.” If he is not traded by the team in the offseason, 2022 projects to be his final year in New England, as the team is unlikely to pick up his fifth-year option at a price tag of $12.4 million in 2023. In light of Parker’s acquisition, Harry’s days in a Patriots uniform appear to be numbered.

The Futures

Kristian Wilkerson

Since joining the Pats in 2020, Wilkerson has been a mainstay on the team’s practice squad. The SE Missouri State product had an impressive showing during training camp. He saw the majority of his reps in an X-Receiver role, in conjunction with the team getting solid contributions at the X from both Nelson Agholor and N’Keal Harry. He also received notable work on special teams drills; at one point, alongside special teams captain. Matthew Slater. However, his preseason spotlight began to dim amidst issues with securing the catch. Though Wilkerson was rumored to be in line for a roster spot, he was released by the team during roster cutdown, and subsequently signed to the practice squad. The promising wideout put on an impressive performance in Week Seventeen’s 50-10 Pats’ blowout of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wilkerson compiled four receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns in his most productive game as a pro.

Malcolm Perry

Perry joined the league as a seventh round draft choice by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Navy. The versatile 24-year-old was claimed by the Patriots prior to the start of the 2021 season, after his release from the Miami Dolphins during roster cut downs. However, Perry would never play a down in New England. The 24-year-old reached a settlement off injured reserve in November. Since that time, the former Navy Midshipman spent one month on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad. Along with playing wide receiver, Perry also has the versatility to be an option at running back, as well as returning punts on special teams.

Tre Nixon

Having been drafted by the Pats in the seventh-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Nixon has the distinction of being Ernie Adams’ final draft selection in the Patriots organization. The product of Central Florida projects as a vertical deep threat. He has NFL-level speed (he ran the 40 at a time of 4.43) and is able to use his speed to shed defenders at the line. Though he lacks some physicality, he is physical enough to make catches in tight coverage. Nixon could be a promising project in the slot in 2022.

Looking Ahead

Though the addition of DeVante Parker has strengthened the Patriots depth chart at wide receiver, it is likely that New England will continue to address the position, whether it be via free agency or the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. On Friday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on NFL LIVE that the Pats were considering the possibility of signing free agent wideout Odell Beckham, Jr. Trading for Parker makes it less likely that the Pats continue to pursue Beckham. However, it does not make it impossible, even as he recovers from offseason ACL surgery. However, even if Beckham is off the Pats radar, they will continue to keep their options open on the free agent market.

As for the Draft, New England is expected to take advantage of a deep class at the position. While using first round draft capital on a wideout may no longer be a priority, the Pats may be wise to consider selecting one of the many talented receivers available in April’s draft. One name Pats fans may want to continue to watch is Alabama’s John Metchie, III. In addition to the Crimson Tide connection with Mac Jones, he has both the size and quickness that allow him to become line-up inthe Z-role, or occasionally in the slot. However, it is his speed and route-running ability which routinely make him a potential big-play threat. Not only can he provide the yards-after-catch, which are essential for the Patriots passing game, he also possesses the strong frame necessary to resist tackling. While his ACL tear in the 2021 SEC Championship Game may be a concern for many teams , the Pats now have the depth in place to draft Metchie, and bring him along slowly.