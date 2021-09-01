How to Watch: Southern Utah at Arizona State

How to watch and listen to Arizona State's opening matchup with the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The time for Arizona State Sun Devils football is finally here.

After UCLA kicked off college football festivities last weekend for the Pac-12, the rest of the conference will now follow. That begins on Thursday, with Utah hosting Weber State at 4:30 p.m. PT.

The Sun Devils host Southern Utah soon after for their season opener.

Many questions surround Arizona State prior to their first game of the 2021 season. How will Jayden Daniels improve his abilities as a pocket passer? How can the team replace the production of defensive lineman Jermayne Lole? Will the ongoing NCAA investigation have any impact on Herm Edwards and company?

Answers will follow those questions, and the Sun Devils will have their first opportunity to respond on Thursday.

How to Watch

WHO: Southern Utah (0-1) @ Arizona State (0-0)

WHEN: Thursday, Sep. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Arizona Time

WHERE: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ

Network: Pac-12 Network

Arizona State's season opener will be televised on the Pac-12 Network, with Ted Robinson and Yogi Roth on the call.

Pac-12 Networks’ Ashley Adamson and Michael Bumpus will be joined by former Washington State quarterback Ryan Leaf to host post-game coverage on Pac-12 Network, starting at 11:00 p.m. Arizona Time.

How to Listen

98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station will carry Arizona State's first home game of the year, as Tim Healey, Jeff Van Raaphorst, and Jordan Simone will be on the radio call.

Storylines to Watch

Arizona State Releases Week One Depth Chart

Sports Illustrated Week One Pac-12 Power Rankings

Numerous NFL Scouts to Attend Season Opener

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. Like and follow AllSunDevils on Facebook, and for more ASU news visit https://www.si.com/college/arizonastate/