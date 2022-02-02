2022 National Signing Day Live Blog: Arizona State Welcomes Newest Recruits

National Signing Day is here! Stay up to date on all the latest news, analysis and updates on the newest arrivals to Arizona State's 2022 class.

Welcome to All Sun Devils' National Signing Day live blog. Here you will find up to date news on Arizona State's recruiting class of 2022. Be sure to follow All Sun Devils on Twitter @AllSunDevils.

Prelude

The Arizona State Sun Devils look to scrape any last efforts possible in their recruiting class of 2022, a group that ranks last in the Pac-12 conference in 247 Sports rankings heading into Wednesday.

As of now, Arizona State has only nine commitments in their 2022 class:

Already have signed letters of intent: RB Tevin White; TEs Jacob Newell and Bryce Pierre; QB Bennett Meredith; DL Robby Harrison; K Carter Brown.

Verbal Commits: DL Dylan Hall and Jalil Rivera-Harvey; edge rusher Blazen Lono-Wong.

The Sun Devils, thanks to their lack of recruiting success in this year's class, have again resorted to heavy efforts within the transfer portal.

Incoming Transfers: OL Emmit Bohle, Chris Martinez and Des Holmes; DL Nesta Jade Silvera; QB Paul Tyson; RB Xazavian Valladay; TE Messiah Swinson; LB Rodney Groce Jr.

With four assistant coaches departing the program last week in light of recent developments in the NCAA's ongoing investigation, it will be interesting to monitor how this could potentially impact ASU's late recruiting push for the 2022 class.

Tuesday already saw one of those dominoes fall, as safety Tristan Dunn decommitted from Arizona State in favor of Washington.

Sources told All Sun Devils that Dunn's decommitment ASU stemmed from the lack of relationship with current coaches on the staff.

However, Tuesday also saw the arrival of 2022 running back Javen Jacobs, a local product from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale.

Quarterbacks Unable to Separate After First Senior Bowl Practice

Newly-Hired OC Glenn Thomas Reinforces ASU's Pro-Style Approach

Arizona State OC Zak Hill Resigns, Three Others Depart Program

ASU Friday Recruiting Roundup: Sun Devils Head South