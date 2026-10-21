NBA Hall of Famer Talks To Kenny Dillingham and Sun Devil Football During Wednesday Practice

In a midseason point of confusion and lack of direction, Arizona State football is still searching for their on-switch, their turning point, their plot twist, you name it.

The main topic at ASU practice: who will be QB1? Between Cutter Boley and Mikey Keene, it is clear that this team needs a leader, a representative, a point guard-you name it...again.

Well, on Wednesday, the Sun Devils got an actual point guard.

Phoenix Suns legend and NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash stopped in to talk to ASU football. Here's everything you need to know:

A New Voice

While it is not every day a basketball star stops in to your football facility, ASU head football coach Kenny Dillingham brought Nash in to talk to the team in 2024.

“He's a remarkable man to watch, to hear him speak and to see his habits and what he did every day to prepare," Dillingham said. "All those processes of the highs and lows and the emotions of sports.”

Sitting at 3-3, Dillingham did not bring in Nash on a whim to try to be a savior. Rather, the guest speaker was scheduled since before the season.

"A lot of seasons, I'll bring someone in just to break up the monotony of my voice. My voice, when you hear it all year, it's great. But sometimes I think guys need to hear a different voice. Usually the messaging is similar," Dillingham said.

2024 Parallels?

It was around this time in 2024 that Nash came in and spoke to the Sun Devils. However, ASU was 5-1 through six games, including two conference wins.

Now, ASU is 3-3 and 1-2 in conference play. Instead of conference championship aspirations, the Sun Devils are just trying to keep their head above water.

This is where a voice like Steve Nash fits perfectly as a guest speaker, having experienced similar highs and lows during his NBA career. Nash was a two-time NBA MVP and eight-time All-Star, but injuries and postseason shortcomings still hung around his 18-year career.

As Dillingham mentioned, through the 2024 highs and 2026 lows, the messaging from Nash remained very similar.

"Process over outcome. What does that mean? Do not worry about the outcome," Nash told the Sun Devils in 2024. "The outcome is winning. Do not worry about winning. Winning takes care of itself. The process is what wins."

And for the superstitious fans out there, ASU would go on to win their next six of seven games after Nash spoke to the team. Take this information however you want for the rest of 2026.

Finding Their Point Guard

For the remaining six games, who will be ASU's "Steve Nash"?

Dillingham declined to comment or announce anything about the quarterback position during his Monday press conference. He continued to do so after Wednesday's practice.

“We're gonna wait, there's no reason to say anything right now.” Dillingham said.

Sources from CBS Sports have reported that it will likely be Keene on Saturday against Kansas State, but nothing is confirmed.

Arizona State will take the field, new quarterback or not, on Saturday to take on the Wildcats at Mountain America Stadium. Kickoff for ASU vs. KSU is set for 12:45 p.m. AZT.