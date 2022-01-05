A Look at Pac-12 Players in 2022 Senior Bowl

The Pac-12 conference will hope quality over quantity shines in Mobile while being scouted by NFL talent.

It's undoubtedly been a down year for the Pac-12 conference.

Typical powerhouses such as USC, Washington and Oregon failed to deliver, while Pac-12 champion Utah wasn't able to put an exclamation point on its magical season.

Teams across the Pac-12 have already seen significant losses through the transfer portal. Combine that with a handful of schools undergoing coaching changes and the conference going 0-5 in bowl games, and it's easy to understand why commissioner George Kliavkoff isn't beaming about recent events.

However, 2022 presents a new opportunity for the conference, and the sour taste of past events could quickly be erased with college all-star games such as the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl being held in the first week of February.

After the rosters for the 2022 Senior Bowl were revealed, the Pac-12's top talent will have an opportunity to show out for the west coast in a major way.

At least in the eyes of the Pac-12, here's to hoping quality overcomes quantity down south.

Pac-12 Represented at 2022 Senior Bowl

Arizona State: RB Rachaad White

White's ability to carry Arizona State's entire offense on his back is one of the more impressive feats of the prior season. His elusiveness with the ball in his hands makes him must-watch television every time White takes the field.

More on White heading to the Senior Bowl

Utah: LB Devin Lloyd

Lloyd was the Pac-12 title game MVP for a reason: His playmaking ability is second to none not only in his own conference, but also his own draft class. Lloyd's abilities as a linebacker in pass coverage and run support, thanks to his size and freakish athleticism, projects him as the ideal modern-day linebacker at the next level.

More on Lloyd's season

Washington State: CB Jaylen Watson and OL Abraham Lucas

The Cougars round out the third and final Pac-12 team, as Washington State will be sending not one but two players to Mobile this year.

Watson, listed as 6-foot-3 and 204 pounds, provides a strong presence at the corner position.

When it comes to pass protection, not many do it better than Lucas.

The 2022 Senior Bowl week will stretch from Feb. 1-4, with the game being played on Saturday, Feb. 5. AllSunDevils is excited to bring you live coverage from Mobile.