    January 5, 2022

    2022 Senior Bowl Roster Unveiled

    Less than a month away, the 2022 Senior Bowl has now officially announced its rosters.

    The Senior Bowl has grown into the country's top collegiate All-Star game, exclusively giving NFL teams an up-close look at top senior talent throughout a one-week process in Mobile, AL. 

    Thirty percent of players on NFL rosters have played in the prestigious game. 

    According to the Senior Bowl website, "In the 71-year history of the game, the Senior Bowl has featured 53 Pro Football Hall of Fame members, including Joe Namath, Joe Greene, Walter Payton and Dan Marino. Current players such as Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, Carson Wentz and Russell Wilson have participated. In 2019, the Senior Bowl showcased 93 total players that went on to be drafted, including 10 first-round picks and 40 in the first three rounds."

    Part of what makes the process for the Senior Bowl especially intriguing is each team is coached by a full, separate NFL staff. The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers coached the respective teams in 2021.

    The 2022 game is again loaded with talent, and on Tuesday, the rosters were officially unveiled on Daniel Jeremiah's Move the Sticks Podcast in a Roster Reveal Special.

    QUARTERBACKS

    Sam Howell, North Carolina

    Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

    Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

    Carson Strong, Nevada

    Malik Willis, Liberty

    Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

    RUNNING BACKS

    James Cook, Georgia

    Jeremiah Hall (FB), Oklahoma

    Hassan Haskins, Michigan

    Connor Heyward (FB), Michigan State

    Dameon Pierce, Florida

    D'Vonte Price, FlU

    Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

    Abram Smith, Baylor

    Rachaad White, Arizona State

    WIDE RECEIVERS

    Calvin Austin III, Memphis

    Jahan Dotson, Penn State

    Romeo Doubs, Nevada

    Dontario Drummond, Mississippi

    Danny Gray, SMU

    Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

    Bo Melton, Rutgers

    Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

    Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU

    Khalil Shakir, Boise State

    Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

    Tre Turner, Virginia Tech

    TIGHT ENDS

    Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State

    Grant Calcaterra, SMU

    Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

    Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

    Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

    Trey McBride, Colorado State

    Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

    Cole Turner, Nevada

    OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

    Spencer Burford, UTSA

    Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

    Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

    Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma

    Ed Ingram, LSU

    Zion Johnson, Boston College

    Braxton Jones, Southern Utah

    Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

    Abraham Lucas, Washington State

    Max Mitchell, Louisiana

    Dylan Parham, Memphis

    Chris Paul, Tulsa

    Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

    Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

    Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

    Justin Shaffer, Georgia

    Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech

    Cole Strange, UT-Chattanooga

    Andrew Stueber, Michigan

    Matt Waletzko, North Dakota

    Nick Zakelj, Fordham

    EDGE RUSHERS

    Amaré Barno, Virginia Tech

    Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M

    Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

    Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

    Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

    Jesse Luketa, Penn State

    Boye Mafe, Minnesota

    DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky

    Jeremiah Moon, Florida

    Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota

    Dominique Robinson, Miami (Ohio)

    Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

    Tyreke Smith, Ohio State

    Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

    INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

    Zachary Carter, Florida

    Neil Farrell Jr., LSU

    Haskell Garrett, Ohio State

    Logan Hall, Houston

    Travis Jones, Connecticut

    Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

    Josh Paschal, Kentucky

    John Ridgeway, Arkansas

    Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

    Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

    LINEBACKERS

    Troy Andersen, Montana State

    Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma

    Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

    Terrel Bernard, Baylor

    Damone Clark, LSU

    Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M

    D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State

    Devin Lloyd, Utah

    Chad Muma, Wyoming

    Mike Rose, Iowa State

    Channing Tindall, Georgia

    Quay Walker, Georgia

    CORNERBACKS

    Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

    Tariq Castro- Fields, Penn State

    Akayleb Evans, Missouri

    Mario Goodrich, Clemson

    Marcus Jones, Houston

    Derion Kendrick, Georgia

    Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh

    Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State

    Roger McCreary, Auburn

    Riley Moss, Iowa

    Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

    Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

    Josh Thompson, Texas

    Jaylen Watson, Washington State

    Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

    Tariq Woolen, UTSA

    SAFETIES

    Tycen Anderson, Toledo

    Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

    Bryan Cook, Cincinnati

    Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

    JoJo Domann, Nebraska

    Leon O'Neal, Texas A&M

    Jalen Pitre, Baylor

    Sterling Weatherford, Miami (Ohio)

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    Cal Adomitis (LS), Pittsburgh

    Jake Camarda (P), Georgia

    Andrew Mevis (K), Iowa State

    Jordan Silver (LS), Arkansas

    Jordan Stout (P), Penn State

