2022 Senior Bowl Roster Unveiled
The Senior Bowl has grown into the country's top collegiate All-Star game, exclusively giving NFL teams an up-close look at top senior talent throughout a one-week process in Mobile, AL.
Thirty percent of players on NFL rosters have played in the prestigious game.
According to the Senior Bowl website, "In the 71-year history of the game, the Senior Bowl has featured 53 Pro Football Hall of Fame members, including Joe Namath, Joe Greene, Walter Payton and Dan Marino. Current players such as Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, Carson Wentz and Russell Wilson have participated. In 2019, the Senior Bowl showcased 93 total players that went on to be drafted, including 10 first-round picks and 40 in the first three rounds."
Part of what makes the process for the Senior Bowl especially intriguing is each team is coached by a full, separate NFL staff. The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers coached the respective teams in 2021.
The 2022 game is again loaded with talent, and on Tuesday, the rosters were officially unveiled on Daniel Jeremiah's Move the Sticks Podcast in a Roster Reveal Special.
QUARTERBACKS
Sam Howell, North Carolina
Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
Carson Strong, Nevada
Malik Willis, Liberty
Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky
RUNNING BACKS
James Cook, Georgia
Jeremiah Hall (FB), Oklahoma
Hassan Haskins, Michigan
Connor Heyward (FB), Michigan State
Dameon Pierce, Florida
D'Vonte Price, FlU
Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
Abram Smith, Baylor
Rachaad White, Arizona State
WIDE RECEIVERS
Calvin Austin III, Memphis
Jahan Dotson, Penn State
Romeo Doubs, Nevada
Dontario Drummond, Mississippi
Danny Gray, SMU
Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee
Bo Melton, Rutgers
Alec Pierce, Cincinnati
Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU
Khalil Shakir, Boise State
Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama
Tre Turner, Virginia Tech
TIGHT ENDS
Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State
Grant Calcaterra, SMU
Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin
Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
Trey McBride, Colorado State
Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State
Cole Turner, Nevada
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Spencer Burford, UTSA
Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan
Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma
Ed Ingram, LSU
Zion Johnson, Boston College
Braxton Jones, Southern Utah
Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Abraham Lucas, Washington State
Max Mitchell, Louisiana
Dylan Parham, Memphis
Chris Paul, Tulsa
Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
Justin Shaffer, Georgia
Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech
Cole Strange, UT-Chattanooga
Andrew Stueber, Michigan
Matt Waletzko, North Dakota
Nick Zakelj, Fordham
EDGE RUSHERS
Amaré Barno, Virginia Tech
Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M
Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State
Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
Jesse Luketa, Penn State
Boye Mafe, Minnesota
DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky
Jeremiah Moon, Florida
Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota
Dominique Robinson, Miami (Ohio)
Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati
Tyreke Smith, Ohio State
Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Zachary Carter, Florida
Neil Farrell Jr., LSU
Haskell Garrett, Ohio State
Logan Hall, Houston
Travis Jones, Connecticut
Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
Josh Paschal, Kentucky
John Ridgeway, Arkansas
Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
LINEBACKERS
Troy Andersen, Montana State
Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma
Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati
Terrel Bernard, Baylor
Damone Clark, LSU
Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M
D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State
Devin Lloyd, Utah
Chad Muma, Wyoming
Mike Rose, Iowa State
Channing Tindall, Georgia
Quay Walker, Georgia
CORNERBACKS
Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
Tariq Castro- Fields, Penn State
Akayleb Evans, Missouri
Mario Goodrich, Clemson
Marcus Jones, Houston
Derion Kendrick, Georgia
Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh
Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State
Roger McCreary, Auburn
Riley Moss, Iowa
Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska
Josh Thompson, Texas
Jaylen Watson, Washington State
Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State
Tariq Woolen, UTSA
SAFETIES
Tycen Anderson, Toledo
Jaquan Brisker, Penn State
Bryan Cook, Cincinnati
Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
JoJo Domann, Nebraska
Leon O'Neal, Texas A&M
Jalen Pitre, Baylor
Sterling Weatherford, Miami (Ohio)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Cal Adomitis (LS), Pittsburgh
Jake Camarda (P), Georgia
Andrew Mevis (K), Iowa State
Jordan Silver (LS), Arkansas
Jordan Stout (P), Penn State