Less than a month away, the 2022 Senior Bowl has now officially announced its rosters.

The Senior Bowl has grown into the country's top collegiate All-Star game, exclusively giving NFL teams an up-close look at top senior talent throughout a one-week process in Mobile, AL.

Thirty percent of players on NFL rosters have played in the prestigious game.

According to the Senior Bowl website, "In the 71-year history of the game, the Senior Bowl has featured 53 Pro Football Hall of Fame members, including Joe Namath, Joe Greene, Walter Payton and Dan Marino. Current players such as Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, Carson Wentz and Russell Wilson have participated. In 2019, the Senior Bowl showcased 93 total players that went on to be drafted, including 10 first-round picks and 40 in the first three rounds."

Part of what makes the process for the Senior Bowl especially intriguing is each team is coached by a full, separate NFL staff. The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers coached the respective teams in 2021.

The 2022 game is again loaded with talent, and on Tuesday, the rosters were officially unveiled on Daniel Jeremiah's Move the Sticks Podcast in a Roster Reveal Special.

2022 Senior Bowl Roster Unveiled

QUARTERBACKS

Sam Howell, North Carolina

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Carson Strong, Nevada

Malik Willis, Liberty

Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

RUNNING BACKS

James Cook, Georgia

Jeremiah Hall (FB), Oklahoma

Hassan Haskins, Michigan

Connor Heyward (FB), Michigan State

Dameon Pierce, Florida

D'Vonte Price, FlU

Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

Abram Smith, Baylor

Rachaad White, Arizona State

WIDE RECEIVERS

Calvin Austin III, Memphis

Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Romeo Doubs, Nevada

Dontario Drummond, Mississippi

Danny Gray, SMU

Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Bo Melton, Rutgers

Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU

Khalil Shakir, Boise State

Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

Tre Turner, Virginia Tech

TIGHT ENDS

Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State

Grant Calcaterra, SMU

Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

Trey McBride, Colorado State

Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

Cole Turner, Nevada

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Spencer Burford, UTSA

Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma

Ed Ingram, LSU

Zion Johnson, Boston College

Braxton Jones, Southern Utah

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Abraham Lucas, Washington State

Max Mitchell, Louisiana

Dylan Parham, Memphis

Chris Paul, Tulsa

Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

Justin Shaffer, Georgia

Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech

Cole Strange, UT-Chattanooga

Andrew Stueber, Michigan

Matt Waletzko, North Dakota

Nick Zakelj, Fordham

EDGE RUSHERS

Amaré Barno, Virginia Tech

Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M

Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Jesse Luketa, Penn State

Boye Mafe, Minnesota

DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky

Jeremiah Moon, Florida

Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota

Dominique Robinson, Miami (Ohio)

Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

Tyreke Smith, Ohio State

Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Zachary Carter, Florida

Neil Farrell Jr., LSU

Haskell Garrett, Ohio State

Logan Hall, Houston

Travis Jones, Connecticut

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

Josh Paschal, Kentucky

John Ridgeway, Arkansas

Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

LINEBACKERS

Troy Andersen, Montana State

Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma

Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

Terrel Bernard, Baylor

Damone Clark, LSU

Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M

D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State

Devin Lloyd, Utah

Chad Muma, Wyoming

Mike Rose, Iowa State

Channing Tindall, Georgia

Quay Walker, Georgia

CORNERBACKS

Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

Tariq Castro- Fields, Penn State

Akayleb Evans, Missouri

Mario Goodrich, Clemson

Marcus Jones, Houston

Derion Kendrick, Georgia

Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh

Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State

Roger McCreary, Auburn

Riley Moss, Iowa

Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

Josh Thompson, Texas

Jaylen Watson, Washington State

Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

Tariq Woolen, UTSA

SAFETIES

Tycen Anderson, Toledo

Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Bryan Cook, Cincinnati

Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

JoJo Domann, Nebraska

Leon O'Neal, Texas A&M

Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Sterling Weatherford, Miami (Ohio)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Cal Adomitis (LS), Pittsburgh

Jake Camarda (P), Georgia

Andrew Mevis (K), Iowa State

Jordan Silver (LS), Arkansas

Jordan Stout (P), Penn State