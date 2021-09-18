Public, Analysts Split on Arizona State-BYU

The Cougars, hosting the Sun Devils, are a very popular pick by game-day analysts despite public bettors feeling otherwise.

The BYU Cougars are looking for a second consecutive victory over a ranked opponent as No. 19 Arizona State makes the trek to Provo to take on No. 23 BYU.

Many believe BYU will get its third victory of the season, all coming against the Pac-12 conference.

Earlier this week, the Sun Devils were overwhelming favorites by the public, as just a few days ago they were the pick of nearly 75% of bettors against the spread. Now, that number has dropped to 53% before Saturday night's contest.

The public (who are putting their hard-earned money on the line) appear to nearly be split, although Arizona State is still receiving the majority of the bets.

When it comes to major college football analysts, the Sun Devils aren't favored.

ESPN's College Gameday crew made their picks, with guest Saquon Barkley joining in on the action.

Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and Barkley picked BYU over Arizona State, as well as 58% of fans who voted on the game.

Desmond Howard was the lone analyst in favor of the Sun Devils.

"BYU has been a good story so far, Jaren Hall has played well, but I like Jayden Daniels. I'm going with Herm Edwards and Arizona State," said Howard on the set.

Sports Illustrated's national team of college football analysts leaned a different direction, as three of five experts chose ASU in Saturday's game. John Garcia, Richard Johnson and Ross Dellinger all picked the Sun Devils, while Pat Forde and Molly Geary are riding with the Cougars.

While we're still hours away from kickoff, it's clear the Arizona State-BYU matchup has no clear favorite in the final moments before the game.