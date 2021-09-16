College Football Picks: Who Will Defend Home Turf?

Week 3 of the college football season is here, and it features multiple top-25 teams in potentially tricky situations.

No. 1 Alabama (at No. 11 Florida), No. 8 Cincinnati (at Indiana), No. 15 Virginia Tech (at West Virginia), No. 16 Coastal Carolina (at Buffalo) No. 19 Arizona State (at No. 23 BYU) and No. 22 Auburn (at No. 10 Penn State) will all hit the road on Saturday hoping to avoid getting tripped up, especially following a Week 2 that saw a number of top teams either lose (Ohio State, Iowa State, Texas, USC, Utah) or narrowly escape a significant upset (Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Miami).

Who has the edge in 16 of the week's best games, starting with a pair of Friday-night contests in UCF–Louisville and Maryland–Illinois? Our writers' and editors' picks are in for the NCAA's Week 3.

Standings to Date:

John Garcia: 20–12

Molly Geary: 20–12

Pat Forde: 19–13

Ross Dellenger: 19–13

Richard Johnson: 17–15

Week 3 winner predictions: