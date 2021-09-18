September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballLavell's Lounge+SI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

College GameDay Analysts Pick BYU-Arizona State

College GameDay previews BYU-Arizona State
Author:

On Saturday morning, the College GameDay crew locked in their picks for BYU-Arizona State. Below are their official picks along with some additional comments made during the selections.

Fan Vote: A new feature to College GameDay. 58% of the fans picked BYU to beat Arizona State.

Desmond Howard: "BYU has been a good story so far, Jaren Hall has played well. I'm going with Jayden Daniels and Arizona State."

Saquon Barkley (Celebrity guest picker): "I'm picking BYU, I think they're going to find a way to pull it out."

Lee Corso: BYU

Kirk Herbstreit: "This BYU defense is playing really good football right now. I think Jaren Hall is they key...I like BYU. We really don't know a lot about Arizona State."

Game Information

Tyler Allgeier vs Utah

BYU and Arizona State will kick off at 8:15 MST on ESPN. BYU is 2-0 and ranked #23 following their win over Utah last Saturday. Arizona State is also 2-0 with wins over Southern Utah and UNLV - they are ranked #19.

BYU-Arizona State is the first game between two ranked teams in Lavell Edwards Stadium since BYU vs Utah in 2009.

Uniform Information

The Cougars will wear all white with royal accents, and the crowd will be asked to wear white in the stands.

BYU introduced this uniform combination in 2019 against Utah State. The Cougars dominated Utah State that night by a score of 42-14.

Last season, BYU donned these uniforms three more times. They stunned Navy 55-3 in the season opener, beat Boise State 51-17 in Boise and they beat UCF 49-23 in the Boca Raton Bowl. In total, BYU has outscored its opponents 197-57 in this uniform combination.

Arizona State will wear their black uniforms in Provo.

Broadcast Information

TV: ESPN | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

RADIO: BYU Sports Network

BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
Live Stats
Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Tyler Allgeier vs Utah

College GameDay Analysts Pick BYU-Arizona State

College GameDay previews BYU-Arizona State

Jaren Hall vs Utah

Three Keys to a BYU Victory Over Arizona State

cosmo after utah

Sports Illustrated National Staff Picks Ranked Matchup Between BYU and Arizona State

The SI national analysts cemented their BYU-Arizona State picks on Thursday

Walker Lyons headshot 2

Four-Star Tight End Walker Lyons Impressed by BYU Visit

Consensus four-star tight end Walker Lyons was in attendance for BYU's victory over Utah last weekend

USATSI_16674925_168390393_lowres

An Insider's Perspective on the Arizona State Sun Devils

Getting you ready for BYU-Arizona State on Saturday night

Jaren Hall vs Utah

SP+ Predicts BYU-Arizona State

SP+ expects a close game between BYU and Arizona State

Kalani Sitake after Utah

Talin Togiai Commits to BYU Football

Togiai turned down offers from Nebraska and Utah when he committed to BYU

Ammon Hannemann vs Utah

BYU Releases Depth Chart for Arizona State

How the Cougars will line up against the Sun Devils