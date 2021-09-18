College GameDay Analysts Pick BYU-Arizona State

On Saturday morning, the College GameDay crew locked in their picks for BYU-Arizona State. Below are their official picks along with some additional comments made during the selections.

Fan Vote: A new feature to College GameDay. 58% of the fans picked BYU to beat Arizona State.

Desmond Howard: "BYU has been a good story so far, Jaren Hall has played well. I'm going with Jayden Daniels and Arizona State."

Saquon Barkley (Celebrity guest picker): "I'm picking BYU, I think they're going to find a way to pull it out."

Lee Corso: BYU

Kirk Herbstreit: "This BYU defense is playing really good football right now. I think Jaren Hall is they key...I like BYU. We really don't know a lot about Arizona State."

Game Information

BYU and Arizona State will kick off at 8:15 MST on ESPN. BYU is 2-0 and ranked #23 following their win over Utah last Saturday. Arizona State is also 2-0 with wins over Southern Utah and UNLV - they are ranked #19.

BYU-Arizona State is the first game between two ranked teams in Lavell Edwards Stadium since BYU vs Utah in 2009.

Uniform Information

The Cougars will wear all white with royal accents, and the crowd will be asked to wear white in the stands.

BYU introduced this uniform combination in 2019 against Utah State. The Cougars dominated Utah State that night by a score of 42-14.

Last season, BYU donned these uniforms three more times. They stunned Navy 55-3 in the season opener, beat Boise State 51-17 in Boise and they beat UCF 49-23 in the Boca Raton Bowl. In total, BYU has outscored its opponents 197-57 in this uniform combination.

Arizona State will wear their black uniforms in Provo.

Broadcast Information

TV: ESPN | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

RADIO: BYU Sports Network

BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Live Stats

Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI