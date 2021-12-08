Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    Report: Arizona State DB Tommi Hill Enters Transfer Portal

    The Arizona State Sun Devils lost another player to the transfer portal on Wednesday, as Tommi Hill plans to look elsewhere for playing time.
    Author:

    On Wednesday, 247 Sports reported Arizona State freshman defensive back Tommi Hill entered the transfer portal. 

    Hill, playing as a 6-foot-1 corner, was one of the most highly-coveted players at his position in the class of 2021 and quickly became one of Arizona State's top defensive recruits. 

    Hill played in six games as a true freshman in a defensive backfield loaded with veteran talent, accumulating nine tackles (seven solo). 

    With players such as Chase Lucas, DeAndre Pierce, Jack Jones, Evan Fields and others from the secondary moving on from Arizona State, plenty of opportunity existed for a talented player like Hill to see an increased role heading into 2022. 

    However, Hill now becomes the latest Sun Devil to hit the transfer portal, joining running back Chip Trayanum and defensive end Jordan Banks within the last few weeks. 

    Hill held over 30 offers before committing to Arizona State, including schools such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State and Oklahoma among a slew of others. 

    Although ASU has lost talented players, the Sun Devils have welcomed a handful of new players since the regular season ended.

    On Tuesday, Arizona State welcomed two new transfers: Illinois safety Derrick Smith and Missouri tight end Messiah Swinson. 

    On Monday, Mississippi State linebacker Rodney Groce Jr. also announced his decision to play for the Sun Devils. 

    The transfer portal is undoubtedly beginning to heat up for Arizona State and every other school across the country. 

    The Sun Devils have found recent success in adding key players through the portal, yet the losses of players such as Hill is undoubtedly unfortunate to see. 

