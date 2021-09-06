Report: Arizona State Showing Interest in 2022 QB Zach Pyron

Arizona State has been in communication with a top prospect in the 2022 cycle.

On Sunday, class of 2022 quarterback Zach Pyron (Pinson Valley, AL) backed away from his initial commitment to Baylor, effectively reopening his recruitment after initially committing to the Bears in March.

Pyron has heavy interest from many schools across the country, garnering over 10 offers heading into his senior season of high school. John Garcia of SI All-American says Arizona State has been in communication with Pyron.

Pyron finished in SI All-American's top ten rankings at the annual Elite 11 this past summer, a showcase for some of the nation's top quarterback prospects.

ASU isn't the only Pac-12 school to show interest in Pyron, as the UCLA Bruins have also made contact with the recruit since his commitment opened up again.

It appears the conference with the most interest in Pyron may be the SEC, however. According to Garcia, Auburn had assistant coaches at Pyron's game last Friday.

"I was kind of surprised but grateful," Pyron told SI All-American. "I grew watching SEC ball so I thought it was cool."

We'll see if Arizona State can sway Pyron to pack his bags for the west coast, although interest from a handful of SEC schools may be hard to top.

The Sun Devils could also use Pyron's presence in their 2022 class, as ASU has seen two de-commitments over the summer. Currently, Arizona State only touts five players in next year's cycle, a low for any power-five team in the nation.

Pyron's father told SI All-American his son's recruitment is likely to last deep into the 2021 season, giving Arizona State plenty of time to make a good impression. Perhaps the best impression would see the Sun Devils make a serious run at a Pac-12 title.

