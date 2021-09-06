QB Zach Pyron Backs off of Baylor Commitment, Eyeing SEC Programs

The Baylor Bears had the nation's No. 19 recruiting class for the 2022 cycle on September 1. It was a small slide due to an August decommitment, and now September has brought another.

Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley quarterback Zach Pyron is no longer pledged to Dave Aranda's program, so the slide down the list may continue into the college football season.

The senior, who has helped the Indians to a 2-1 start in its title defense to the tune of scoring 38 points per game against Birmingham-area competition, announced the intention to re-open his recruitment on Sunday evening via Twitter.

Baylor had Pyron on the commitment list dating back to early March. He has had consistent communication with Alabama since the summer and was on hand for the program's dominant win over Miami Saturday in Atlanta. It's far from the sole interest coming from the SEC. Auburn had assistant coaches at Pinson Valley's win over Gardendale (Ala.) High School on Friday and two new offers are in from the nation's top league -- Vanderbilt and Arkansas.

"I was kind of surprised but grateful," Pyron told SI All-American. "I grew watching SEC ball so I thought it was cool."

Outside of the league, Chip Kelly and UCLA, fresh off of his biggest win since he took over in Los Angeles, have also reached out to the Pyron camp in the short time he has been back on the recruiting market. Arizona State has since followed up, too.

"It's getting crazy," Chaz Pyron, father of the senior passer, told SI All-American Sunday evening.

The elder Pyron said the recruitment of his son is likely to last deep into the 2021 football season as all options are to be considered.

A state champion in each of his three full high school seasons, including in 2020 at Pinson Valley after two years at Fyffe (Ala.) High School, Pyron hit his passing stride as a junior in a more wide open offense, throwing for 2,314 yards and 23 touchdowns while rushing for 306 yards and three more scores in the title campaign.

Pyron picked up even more momentum into 2021, earning a spot at the Elite 11 Finals this summer, where he finished in SI All-American's top 10 through the week of work, seemingly getting better by the day.

The interest has followed suit and more could potentially be on the way as his senior campaign rolls on.