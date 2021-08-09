Report: Two More Arizona State Coaches Placed on Administrative Leave

Three coaches for the Sun Devils are now absent from the team, with no timetable left for their return.

On Monday, the Arizona State Sun Devils placed two more assistant coaches on administrative leave, as first reported by Yahoo!'s Pete Thamel. ASU later confirmed the report, as wide receivers coach Prentice Gill and defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins were placed on leave.

The two coaches joined tight end coach Adam Breneman, who was placed on paid leave on July 25.

At Pac-12 media day, Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards said the ongoing investigation surrounding ASU held no dark cloud over the program. Now, with three assistant coaches missing with no clear timetable for their return, Edwards must again rework the structure of his coaching staff with just under four weeks until ASU begins their 2021 football season.

All three coaches were specifically named in the dossier forwarded to the NCAA in late June, which detailed the alleged recruiting violations that took place in Tempe.

Hawkins was cited in a forwarded email that included a plane ticket for a Sun Devil recruit to make a trip out to Tempe during the NCAA's dead period of recruiting last season due to COVID-19. Hawkins denied any wrongdoings in a phone interview with Yahoo!.

Gill was cited as receiving an email that included a flight itinerary for a potential prospect as well. Gill also claimed no wrongdoing when contacted.

Breneman was cited in the dossier with a credit card, belonging under his name, paying for a recruit's flight out to Tempe.

While there's no light at the end of the tunnel for Arizona State quite yet, we know the NCAA's investigation continues to make their way through the program as expected.

You May Also Like

Know Your Enemies: USC Provides Ultimate Test for ASU

John Lynch Recognizes Herm Edwards in HOF Speech

Over/Under: AllSunDevils Predicts ASU 2021 Win Total

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. Like and follow AllSunDevils on Facebook, and for more ASU news visit https://www.si.com/college/arizonastate/