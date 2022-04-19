The conference of champions saw six players taken in PFF's latest two-round mock draft, five of which came in the first round.

We're nine days away from the NFL draft, and the Pac-12 figures to be active throughout all seven rounds.

In 2021, the Pac-12 had a total of 28 players selected, with three (Penei Sewell, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Joe Tryon) taken in the first 32 picks. According to Pac12.com, last year marked the 11th consecutive draft where at least three Pac-12 players were selected in the first round.

That streak looks to be extended in 2022, as the conference has a number of players that should hear their name called on draft night.

The most likely candidate to go off the board first is Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, a dominant pass rusher that looks like a strong candidate to become the Ducks' third consecutive top-10 pick behind Sewell and Justin Herbert.

USC receiver Drake London is a strong candidate to be the first receiver off the board. Heading into this year, the Trojans have had 72 first-round picks since 1967, tied with Ohio State for the most of any school over that stretch.

The duo of Washington corners, Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon, are both possibilities to end up as first-round picks despite their different skill sets.

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd looks to become the ninth player in program history to be selected in the first round. Lloyd, if taken on the first night of the draft, would become the first Utah defensive player to be picked in the first round since Star Lotulelei in 2013.

Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash recently released a two-round mock draft that featured six Pac-12 players off the board in the first 64 picks, with five going in the first round.

Six Pac-12 Players Picked in Latest Two-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 2: Detroit Lions select Kayvon Thibodeaux Treash's Analysis: "Thibodeaux isn't the most refined pass-rusher in this class, and opposing offenses spent a lot of time trying to scheme away from him. But, despite all that, the 6-foot-4, 251-pounder still earned a 91.5 pass-rush grade last year. "He boasts all the tools NFL teams desire on the edge and showed improvement throughout his college career. If he can continue on that path of refinement, he can reach NFL All-Pro status." Round 1, Pick 12: Minnesota Vikings select Trent McDuffie Treash's Analysis: "A season ago, the Vikings outside cornerbacks gave up the third-most yards league-wide (1,802) while tying for the third-fewest plays on the ball (18). And so far, they’ve made no moves to address that area of need. Enter Trent McDuffie, who earned an 80.0-plus PFF grade as a true freshman, sophomore and junior at Washington. "The 5-foot-11, 193-pound corner allowed just 111 yards across 296 coverage snaps in 2021. He is a fantastic zone cover corner, and his awareness, athleticism, physicality and tackling ability will make him an issue for any underneath passing offense." Round 1, Pick 15: Philadelphia Eagles select Drake London Treash's Analysis: "Before breaking his ankle in Week 9, London was flying up draft boards and had posted a 91.8 receiving grade along the way. He dominated in one-on-one scenarios, consistently won with physicality and displayed elite ball skills. "Across eight games, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound receiver totaled 19 contested catches, six more than any other Power Five wide receiver through Week 12, and broke a colossal 22 tackles after the catch." Round 1, Pick 18: Philadelphia Eagles select Devin Lloyd Treash's Analysis: "There are few bones to pick with Lloyd’s game as a prospect. He’s explosive, intuitive and has the frame and physicality the NFL is looking for. Lloyd was one of only four players at the position who earned a 90.0-plus PFF grade in 2021. He graded above 80.0 against the run, in coverage and as a blitzer." Round 1, Pick 29: Kansas City Chiefs select Kyler Gordon Treash's Analysis: "Gordon may not have elite long speed, but he is an explosive and agile athlete with a high ceiling. He put up an 89.6 coverage grade in 2021 — his first full season starting — despite not being the most technically refined or instinctive corner. He still managed to produce at a borderline elite level in his last year at Washington, and he still has so much more room to grow." Round 2, Pick 54: New England Patriots select Drake Jackson Treash's Analysis: "Jackson has the explosiveness, agility and flexibility coaches dream of having on the edge. But, at the same time, he is far from a polished pass-rusher and is far from physical. The tools are worth investing in on Day 2, and the fact that he showed some growth in 2021 should be encouraging. Jackson went from a 66.6 pass-rush grade in 2020 to 88.3 in 2021."

