Four Potential Transfer Portal WR Targets for Arizona State

The Sun Devils have scholarships available and could look to upgrade the receiving room.

There's no denying the transfer portal has changed the landscape of college football, helping programs such as Arizona State gather veteran talent in what has effectively become amateur free agency.

The Sun Devils have particularly profited from the portal thanks to the lack of success on the recruiting trail, becoming consistent buyers in the revolving door of players.

ASU head coach Herm Edwards isn't shy about it, either.

"We're probably in the market (to add players in the transfer portal) because we have some flexibility to still go out and get some players after spring because as you know, the portal is free agency in college football," he said earlier in spring practice.

"It will ramp itself up again after spring ball. We anticipate that, so we've saved a couple (scholarships) in our pocket to make sure that we can go out and play in that market of free agency."

Now, Arizona State has wiped its hands clean of spring football after Saturday's spring showcase. As fireworks invaded the sky at Sun Devil Stadium, Edwards was adamant the Sun Devils are still looking to add more talent, citing the team had around seven scholarships left to award.

ASU may be looking to upgrade the receiving corps, as many believe the team isn't satisfied with just the current group of players.

"In the receivers room, we need to be ready to go. So whether if we add two pieces to it or we stay the way we are, the group as a whole has to be ready to move forward," position coach Bobby Wade said earlier in the spring.

The opportunity to add extra help may be now, as plenty of talented receivers await their new homes in the portal.

College Football HQ's James Parks highlighted a few top names still available on the market for Arizona State to watch for in the coming weeks:

Four Potential Transfer Portal Wide Receivers ASU Could Add

Agiye Hall (Alabama)

Parks: "Hall had a great spring game last year, but failed to parlay that promise into any on-field production with the Tide, who ultimately suspended him for a violation of team rules. He played in seven games, catching four passes for 72 yards, with two receptions and 52 yards in the national championship game. Hall was originally a top-five wide receiver recruit from the state of Florida."

Deion Smith (LSU)

Parks: "A native of Mississippi, and the consensus top prospect from that state, the receiver had one heck of an outing against Central Michigan, scoring twice off five catches for 135 yards. Injury slowed him the rest of his season, and he caught just four combined passes the rest of the way. But he brings a lot of speed and raw talent, and should be an immediate help to any team that needs a change in their receiver room."

Bru McCoy (USC)

Parks: "The former 5-star recruit did not play for the Trojans last year after an offseason arrest for a felony domestic violence charge. While the L.A. district attorney declined to press charges, USC suspended McCoy in August from team activities and he never stepped on the field. He had 21 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns in six games in 2020 for a team that went undefeated in the COVID-shortened regular season. Tennessee looks like the favorite to land the receiver."

Cam Johnson (Vanderbilt)

Parks: "A former 4-star prospect from Nashville high-school powerhouse Brentwood Academy, Johnson caught 124 passes for 1,233 yards and scored 10 times in 26 appearances for the Commodores since 2018. Vandy won just 11 combined games in that time, so Johnson is looking for a winner. He had offers from LSU, Auburn and Tennessee coming out of high school."

