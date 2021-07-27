Two Sun Devils Added to Outland Trophy Watch List

It’s double trouble for the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Outland Trophy.

On Tuesday, the Outland Trophy released their watch list for the award ahead of the 2021 season.

The Outland Trophy, celebrating 75 years since its founding, is the third-oldest major college football award. Created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland gave the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since.

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive tackle Jermayne Lole and center Dohnovan West were named to the watch list, emerging as two of eight Pac-12 representatives.

Lole was the second-highest ranked interior defensive lineman in Pro Football Focus’ preseason player rankings, landing just under Ohio State's Haskell Garrett who earned spot No. 21. Lole was also the third-highest ranked Pac-12 player, as Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (6) and Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie (19) were above Lole. who finished at No. 24.

According to ASU's website, West was credited with only two quarterback pressures allowed, tied for third among Power-5 guards nationally, while also not allowing a sack during the season. He paved the way for a rushing offense that was seventh nationally at 264.2 yards per game, the most at ASU since 1981.

West was also named to Pro Football Focus' preseason All-America team ahead of the 2021 season.

West was also nominated for the Rimington Award watch list, annually presented to the nation’s top center.

This is Lole’s first watch-list nod entering the 2021 season.

