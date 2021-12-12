WATCH: Bryce Young Gives Heisman Speech

After winning the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gave a heartfelt speech to everybody watching.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the newest member of the Heisman Trophy club, earning the 87th award handed out to the best player in college football.

Young, who became the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman (fourth overall and second consecutive member of the Crimson Tide), ran away with the award by receiving 83% of possible points, giving him the seventh-most votes of all time.

Young, who also won all six voting regions, received the 10th-most first-place votes of all time at 684. Over 900 ballots were received before the winner was unveiled.

For any player, winning the Heisman Trophy is a moment that will last forever, as their portrait and words will forever live in college football immortality.

Heisman speeches are some of the best glimpses of raw emotion from the best athletes in their sport, especially those who were truly unsuspecting of the honor.

While Young may have an inkling that he would take home the trophy, his speech was still thoroughly enjoyable to watch.

