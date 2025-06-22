2026 DL Prospect Commits to Arizona State
Arizona State has struck gold again in the recruiting game.
Kenny Dillingham has secured an 18th commitment from the 2026 class in the form of Mickey Williams - an edge rusher that hails from Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep in San Fransisco.
The 6'5" pass rusher received offers from significant programs such as Arkansas, Auburn, Boise State, and Kansas State - but opted to lock in a commitment with Arizona Stat following taking an official visit on June 13.
Williams did not take any other official visits and appears very content in selecting to play in Tempe - as evidenced by how he spoke of the visit and the program at-large.
The quotes are via Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource:
"This past weekend at Arizona State was an amazing visit."
"Not only was the food great, but the hospitality stood out even more. Everyone I met welcomed me like I was one of their own, creating a true family atmosphere. The coaches were all very genuine and made me feel at home, especially coach (Kenny) Dillingham, who went out of his way to connect with me. It was a special experience overall."
Culture building has been a major emphasis for Dillingham over the last two seasons - the mantra of working harder than anyone while still having fun playing the game has been one that players have largely responded in a positive manner to.
Among those players is DL Zac Swanson - who spoke on how the culture has allowed him to rediscover his love for football earlier in the off-season.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
As for now, the 2025 season is less than 70 days away.
