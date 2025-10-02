Overseas Game Between Arizona State, Kansas Confirmed
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Big 12 conference confirmed what had previously been reported that the program will be traveling to London, England, for a conference game against the Kansas Jayhawks in the 2026 season.
The Big 12 has been working to place the brand on a global platform in recent seasons - including holding the 2025 conference opener between Iowa State and Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland, in August.
From the Big 12 Conference:
"The Big 12 Conference today announced that Arizona State and Kansas will square off in the first-everUnion Jack Classic at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026."
Arizona State AD Graham Rossini made a statement on the game that is now officially announced as well - more on this below.
“The Big 12 is leading the charge to take college football global, and we’re proud to be part of it,” said Arizona State Athletics Director Graham Rossini. “College sports are about providing our student-athletes with life-changing experiences, and playing in the Union Jack Classic at Wembley Stadium will be an incredible one. With nearly 18,000 international students from 160 countries, ASU already thrives on a global stage, and we can’t wait to showcase Sun Devil Football and Arizona State University to fans across Europe.”
The Sun Devils are set to face off against Kansas in what is a designated road game - the week after facing Texas A&M on the road on September 12. They are then set to subsequently face Hawaii in the follow-up to the fascinating traveling pattern that they are facing.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke briefly about the announcement following Wednesday's bye week practice, saying, "Yeah, you know, we go to A and M and then to London. So it's gonna be a great challenge for us."
This is certainly another opportunity for the program to prove itself on a massive stage behind a roster that will be largely made up of new starters - traveling to an SEC school before placing the pitchfork in front of a global audience.
As for the 2025 squad, the Sun Devils are set to travel to face the Utah Utes on October 11 in what will be a major conference tilt for both conference title hopefuls.
