Why ASU Fans Should Be Elated After Beating Baylor on Road
The Arizona State Sun Devils got an exciting win over the Baylor Bears. In a 27-24 last-second victory, there is some stuff to be improved, but a lot to be happy about. Here are three things that ASU fans should feel good about in the win.
Mental Toughness
At times, it can be hard to define the mental side of football. It can not be tracked by stats, but more so seen with the eye. Via the eye test, ASU had it during this game.
This was not a smooth game at all for the Sun Devils by any means, as they had many mistakes, such as a missed fourth-down conversion and some red zone issues.
However, Kenny Dillingham's unit did not give up. They battled throughout the game. This game had some similar vibes to the Mississippi State Week 2 loss, where in that game, the Mississippi offense was gaining momentum late as Baylor's offense was doing the same in this game. However, ASU did not fold, and they won the game.
Cornerbacks
Box score-wise, it looked like the ASU secondary struggled as they gave up 3 passing touchdowns and 250 yards. However, ASU's corners actually played pretty good overall!
Number one corner, Keith Abney II had a game for the ages as he had an interception and several pass deflections. Abney II looked absolutely stellar against Baylor, and this was against a great Quarterback in Baylor's Sawyer Robertson. Abney II showed in Saturday's game that he is not just ASU's best defensive player, but one of the best defensive players in college football as a whole.
ASU's number two corner, Javan Robinson, also had a very nice showing. Robinson has had a bumpy season so far, but he had a great showing. It has been nice to see him improving as a player from week to week.
Other Receivers
Jordyn Tyson had himself a great game; however, it is also nice to see other ASU receivers get involved. After a strong showing last week, Chamon Metayer had another great game as he had 55 yards on 6 catches. Staying on the tight end, Cameron Harpole also had a good catch.
One of the heroes of this game for ASU was Derek Eusebio, who had a huge downfield catch that helped set up a Leavitt to Tyson touchdown. Not only was it a fantastic catch by Eusebio, but it was also insanely clutch for the ASU offense.
In conclusion, this was a win that showcased the toughness and the physicality of the Sun Devils and what they can do. It was not perfect, but it was great to see the team and players come up in the clutch and show to fans that this is a team that can win close games.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on how excited you are with ASU's Week 4 win against the Baylor Bears . Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop, as ASU Football season is underway!