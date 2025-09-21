All Sun Devils

Why ASU Fans Should Be Elated After Beating Baylor on Road

After a close win by the Arizona State Sun Devils, how happy should fans truly be?

Tanner Cappellini

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) reacts after a sack against Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
The Arizona State Sun Devils got an exciting win over the Baylor Bears. In a 27-24 last-second victory, there is some stuff to be improved, but a lot to be happy about. Here are three things that ASU fans should feel good about in the win.

Mental Toughness

At times, it can be hard to define the mental side of football. It can not be tracked by stats, but more so seen with the eye. Via the eye test, ASU had it during this game.

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Jackie Marshall (0) reacts after a play against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

This was not a smooth game at all for the Sun Devils by any means, as they had many mistakes, such as a missed fourth-down conversion and some red zone issues.

However, Kenny Dillingham's unit did not give up. They battled throughout the game. This game had some similar vibes to the Mississippi State Week 2 loss, where in that game, the Mississippi offense was gaining momentum late as Baylor's offense was doing the same in this game. However, ASU did not fold, and they won the game.

Arizona State Sun Devils Head Coach Kenny Dillingham
Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham looks around after a game against Texas State Bobcats at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Cornerbacks

Box score-wise, it looked like the ASU secondary struggled as they gave up 3 passing touchdowns and 250 yards. However, ASU's corners actually played pretty good overall!

Number one corner, Keith Abney II had a game for the ages as he had an interception and several pass deflections. Abney II looked absolutely stellar against Baylor, and this was against a great Quarterback in Baylor's Sawyer Robertson. Abney II showed in Saturday's game that he is not just ASU's best defensive player, but one of the best defensive players in college football as a whole.

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Martell Hughes (18), defensive backs Keith Abney II (1) and Montana Warren (7) tackle Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Ayden Williams (11) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

ASU's number two corner, Javan Robinson, also had a very nice showing. Robinson has had a bumpy season so far, but he had a great showing. It has been nice to see him improving as a player from week to week.

Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Back Keith Abney II
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) celebrates after intercepting a Iowa State Cyclones pass during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Other Receivers

Jordyn Tyson had himself a great game; however, it is also nice to see other ASU receivers get involved. After a strong showing last week, Chamon Metayer had another great game as he had 55 yards on 6 catches. Staying on the tight end, Cameron Harpole also had a good catch.

One of the heroes of this game for ASU was Derek Eusebio, who had a huge downfield catch that helped set up a Leavitt to Tyson touchdown. Not only was it a fantastic catch by Eusebio, but it was also insanely clutch for the ASU offense.

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Derek Eusebio
Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Derek Eusebio (83) runs after the catch for 61 yards against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

In conclusion, this was a win that showcased the toughness and the physicality of the Sun Devils and what they can do. It was not perfect, but it was great to see the team and players come up in the clutch and show to fans that this is a team that can win close games.

Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop, as ASU Football season is underway!

Published
Tanner Cappellin
TANNER CAPPELLINI

Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.