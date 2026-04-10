Former Arizona State Starter Enters Transfer Portal

TEMPE -- The Arizona State men's basketball program took another unfortunate hit in week three of the Randy Bennett era on Thursday morning - this time in the potential departure of soon-to-be junior forward Santiago Trouet.

Joe Tipton of On3 reported the entrance of the 6'11" forward, who is set to join Adante Holiman, Dame Salane, Noah Meeusen, Massamba Diop, and Marcus Adams Jr. in the process.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) controls the ball as Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) defends during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Trouet - originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina - started his collegiate career at San Diego in 2023, playing a key role on the team in his redshirt freshman season prior to transferring to Arizona State for what proved to be Bobby Hurley's final season in the helm.

Trouet's improved play finishing, standout showings on the offensive glass, and unselfish nature seem to be traits that would translate well into the operations that coach Bennett is seeking to install in Tempe, so this doesn't seem to be a definitive decision; however, scouting the open market always leaves the door open for another program to swoop into the process.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

What Trouet Departure Would Spell for Arizona State

The unfortunate reality of modern college athletics is that there is seldom a program that sees a majority of its previous roster return the next season.

Trouet deciding to move on would instantly point to that reality for ASU, as Diop and Meeusen very well may join those ranks as well. While losing Trouet isn't the end of the world, continuity is quite vital in the sport. Florida and Michigan are recent examples of it being trivial, but prior champions have been built heavily on multi-year foundational pieces.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The loss of Trouet might even signal more significant events yet to come in Tempe.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) dribbles the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Does Arizona State Have Real Shot at Top Portal Forward?

A large chunk of focus has been on former Saint Mary's forward Paulius Murauskas , who is considered a top-10 player in the portal, according to 247Sports. The Lithuanian forward has yet to schedule a meeting or visit with Arizona State, but there is anticipation that he will at least consider following Bennett.

Murauskas met with Kentucky on Tuesday via Zoom, which casts some doubt here, but it's difficult to doubt Bennett's ability to connect with a former player and at least make a strong pitch to be a foundational player for a program in the process of being reinvigorated. Murauskas would assuredly be a major addition.