Arizona State Offers 4-Star Syracuse Defensive Back Commit

After a strong start to the 2027 recruiting cycle, securing commitments from a pair of four-star recruits, Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State have remained highly active on the recruiting trail as they continue to pursue some of the top prospects in the country.

Over the past few days, the Sun Devils have started targeting several additional 2027 prospects, including extending an offer to a four-star safety who’s committed to Syracuse.

Sun Devils Extend Offer to Syracuse Safety Commit

On Jan. 19, Arizona State extended an offer to Tristin Hughes, a four-star cornerback from Rocky River High School in Rocky River, Ohio. He shared on X that the Sun Devils had offered him, writing, “Arizona state offered!!”

Hughes was relatively underrecruited at the start of his process, with Syracuse being his only Power Four offer heading into the 2025 season. He ultimately committed to the Orange in September, but his recruitment has gained significant traction in recent months.

Since committing to Syracuse, Hughes has received offers from Purdue, Maryland, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Kentucky, West Virginia, and now Arizona State.

While Hughes remains committed to Syracuse, it’s clear that several programs are interested in flipping him from the Orange, and the Sun Devils have now entered the mix as well.

Hughes is Syracuse’s highest-rated 2027 commit, so the program will likely do everything it can to retain the four-star cornerback. However, with so many new Power Four programs actively pursuing him, there’s a strong chance he could decommit from the Orange.

Although he is widely projected to play defensive back in college, Hughes is also a talented wide receiver and is coming off a fantastic year at Rocky River. According to his X, he recorded 1,338 yards and 28 touchdowns on offense in 2025, while adding 67 tackles and three interceptions on defense.

Regardless of which position he ends up playing at the next level, Hughes would be a fantastic addition to Arizona State’s 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 360 overall player in the country, the No. 35 safety, and the No. 13 prospect from Ohio.

While there’s a chance Hughes will remain committed to the Orange, it’s becoming increasingly likely that he will, at the very least, decommit from the program and reevaluate his options as he heads into his senior year.

Arizona State will face competition from Syracuse and several other programs if it wants to flip him, but extending an offer to Hughes at least puts the Sun Devils in a position to compete for his recruitment.

