Arizona State Trending For Top 2027 Wideout

Now that the chaos of the 2026 college football transfer portal is, for the most part, over, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff can shift their focus to the high school recruiting trail as the recruitment for some of the top prospects in the 2027 class begins to heat up.

The Sun Devils are off to a strong start in the 2027 cycle, having already secured commitments from two four-star prospects and making progress with several other talented recruits, including a four-star wide receiver from California.

Sun Devils Making Progress with Four-Star Wide Receiver

Throughout his recruiting process, Arizona State has been targeting Ty Johnson, a four-star wide receiver from Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, California. The Sun Devils extended an offer to him in May and have been actively pursuing him since.

Back in December, Johnson listed the Sun Devils among four programs that stood out early in his recruiting process. Based on a recent report from Rivals’ Adam Gorney, it appears that Arizona State has continued to progress in the four-star wideout’s recruitment.

According to Gorney, Johnson had initially been interested in attending college in his home state of Texas, where he had lived before moving to California.

However, Gorney reported that Johnson has since become very interested in both Arizona and Arizona State and has strong relationships with the Sun Devils’ wide receiver coach, Hines Ward, and the Wildcats’ wide receiver coach, Bobby Wade.

“At first, Johnson was leaning toward returning to Texas but now the four-star is much more open to other areas especially as Arizona and Arizona State have been standing out most,” Gorney wrote. “The Crean standout has great relationships with both position coaches Bobby Wade and Hines Ward so it could be a battle.”

Johnson would be a massive addition to the Sun Devils’ 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 276 overall player in the country, the No. 34 wide receiver, and the No. 23 prospect from California.

As of right now, Johnson’s recruitment is wide open, and he has no timeline for his decision. If Arizona State can continue making progress with him over the coming months and get him on campus in Tempe for an official visit, Dillingham and company should be in a strong position to land him.

While the Sun Devils will face competition from several other programs for Johnson, it’s clear they have established themselves as a real contender to secure a commitment from one of the top wide receivers in the 2027 class.

