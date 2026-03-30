These Arizona State Freshman Are Impressing in Spring Practice

TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State football season is roughly six months away from seeing regular season action come into the fold.

The Sun Devils open the season on September 5 with a home game against FCS foe Morgan State - before then, the team is preparing for the 12-game grind in spring practices, which are slated to run for another three weeks.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is a time for players to get up-to-speed with team schematics, continue to improve their conditioning, and fight for positioning on the depth chart - it's also an opportunity for first-year players to make an opening impression.

Kenny Dillingham has certainly been impressed by two players that qualify in that conversation - both of which play on the defensive side of the ball.

Zeth Thues

Thues is a 5'11" safety that played high school football at Liberty in Peoria. He ranked as the #10 player in Arizona according to 247 Sports and remained committed to Arizona State from November of 2024 until officially enrolling in January.

Thues is exactly what defensive coordinator Brian Ward looks for in a safety - astute in a moment-by-moment basis, unafraid to create chaos when the opportunity arises, and a sound tackler. This will obviously serve the talented safety well moving into the future with the program, but his performance in practice does raise the question if he will factor in the rotation during the 2026 season.

Liberty Zeth Thues (0) celebrates against Basha during the Open State Championship game at Mountain America Stadium on Dec. 7, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Thues has looked incredible thus far, the ASU defensive backs room was recharged with transfers such as Lyrik Rawls and Jessiah McGrew, while Adrian "Boogie" Wilson/Montana Warren headline the returners. It would take another surge prior to the season for Thues to see the field as a true freshman, but don't rule it out quite yet.

Julian Hugo

Hugo was considered a three-or-four star recruit in the 2026 class - depending on the service. The EDGE rusher was honored as one of the best players in the San Antonio area during his senior year of high school, and was sought after fellow elite west-coast programs for his services - ultimately committing to ASU less than one week after his official visit.

Hugo is entering a relatively favorable situation as well - considering Clayton Smith is the lone returner in 2026 to the main EDGE rotation. Beyond that, his attention to detail, physicality, and moxie on the field have been evident. Expect Hugo to be a consequential piece of the Arizona State defense moving into the future.