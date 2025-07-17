EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know Sun Devils Commit Zeth Thues
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been building their 2026 recruiting class from the ground up, as they have landed the commitment of many players. One of the players who has already committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils is Zeth Thues.
Thues is a Saguaro High School star from the state of Arizona. He is one of the better players in the class, and committed to the Sun Devils over many different programs.
Thues is amazing on the field, but what about the type of person he is off the field? He details his personal life with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI, as he discusses some of the most important details about his interests, as well as details about his personal life that fans should know.
"I think I’m a person people enjoy being around. Very open and just, and fun, talkative guy," said the Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his life outside of his football career.
There are many things that he enjoys when it comes to his hobbies, including watching movies, which many can agree with.
"In my free time, I like to play video games or watch movies. I also like just being active or outside doing something, and anything that involves competing, really."
The prospect is interested in many things. This includes learning new things.
"I’m interested in learning new things. I like to learn random facts about any topic or just know random trivia questions, anything that keeps my mind thinking."
Similar to the large majority, the talented prospect is a fan of music. here is what he had to say about what type of music he likes.
"I like a variety of genres, but I do mainly listen to rap music. There are a lot of rappers and artists that I listen to as well, but my favorite is for sure Lil Durk. The music I listen to usually depends on what I’m about to do or how I am feeling."
He already holds high hopes for a future in a specific field of work.
"I want to go to school for mechanical engineering. I love math and problem solving, so I think that suits me best. I also hope to get into petroleum engineering later in my career, since ASU currently doesn’t offer that."
