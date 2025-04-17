Arkansas' Nolan Souza speaks on season-ending injury, timetable for return
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas second baseman Nolan Souza confirmed in a radio interview on 103.7 The Buzz that the shoulder injury he sustained in the first game of the Georgia series Friday will require surgery and that he will miss the remainder of the season.
Souza also gave an estimated timetable for his return.
"It'll probably be sometime during fall ball," Souza said. "With the timeline, it should allow me to at least be able to hit during next fall in our preseason. I'll be able to go out there and play defense as well. I won't be able to throw 100% yet during fall ball, I will be able to go out there and at least hit and play in a game."
Coach Dave Van Horn said after Arkansas' win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff Tuesday that Souza was "probably done for the year"
"It's kind of sad," Van Horn said. "It should never happened because he shouldn't have run. That's what hurts. If it just happens, it happens, but the way it all went down, it was over like that. You couldn't stop it."
It's a tough blow for the sophomore who will be draft-eligible in 2026. After being named to the All-SEC freshman team in 2024, hitting .255 with seven homers and seven doubles, Souza was just starting to turn the corner at the plate.
Prior to the injury, he was 8 for his last 18, raising his season batting average from .205 to .250 before hurting his shoulder on a baserunning play in the top of the fifth inning in the series opener at on the road at Foley Field in Athens, Ga.
He crashed into Georgia third baseman Slate Alford on a grounder hit to the hot corner. Souza described the play in great detail.
"JT [Justin Thomas] hit the ball to third," Souza said. "I had been checking where the infielder and outfielders were playing before that. I saw that the third baseman was playing really deep, almost on the outfield grass. When JT hit the ball, it got to him a little quicker than I thought it did, but because of how far back he was playing, I thought I would have a chance to beat him to the base."
Souza suffered a double whammy. Alford slammed his knee into his shoulder when he came charging in. Souza also said he rolled over his shoulder after the fact, compounding the injury.
Freshman Gabe Fraser has filled in admirably in Souza's absence, reaching base nine times in two and a half games against Georgia, including a go-ahead triple in the first game of the series.
Former Razorback Peyton Stovall, who went through the same surgery in 2023, reached out since Souza went down. The two played together on the 2024 team.
The Razorbacks return to SEC play against Texas A&M 7 p.m. Thursday at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Aggies come to Fayetteville winners of their last seven games, including their last two conference series against Tennessee and South Carolina. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.