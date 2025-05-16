Arkansas announces new starter ahead of game two of Tennessee series
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn had a curveball up his sleeve for game two of the series against Tennessee after the No. 8 Razorbacks dropped the series opener to No. 17 Tennessee 10-7 Friday. Righty Aiden Jimenez will get the ball to start Friday.
In an effort to keep game three starter Gage Wood on regular rest, a void opened up for Friday's game, one that will be filled by one of the team's top relievers.
Jimenez's first 17 outings were all out of the bullpen. He's made just one start in his college career, a midweek game with Oregon State during his freshman year against Portland on May 16, 2023. He lasted two innings and allowed five runs.
It remains unclear how long Jimenez will go. The longest outing on Jimenez's ledger this year is 4 1/3 innings against South Carolina on March 22. The most pitches he's thrown in a game is 57 against Vanderbilt March 29.
Jimenez's stuff always projected as a starter. He was almost certainly going to be a starter for Oregon State before requiring Tommy John before the start of the 2024 season.
His four pitch mix of a fastball, cutter, slider and changeup projects well as a starter. His fastball has also touched 96 at points throughout the year.
Jimenez left the door open to starting at some point in his career earlier in the season.
"Eventually maybe in pro ball or something down the line," Jimenez said after his outing against South Carolina. Right now I'm just trying to do whatever I'm asked to do,"
Jimenez is now being asked to take the ball and start in the most important regular season game of the year. A win all but guarantees Arkansas a plethora of benefits in the postseason.
With Texas already clinching the SEC title thanks to its win over Oklahoma and Arkansas' loss, the next best thing that the Razorbacks can hope for is a top four seed.
The top four receive a double-bye and entry directly into the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.
There is a rare scenario in which there is a massive tie on 19-11 in which one team would get bumped to fifth on tiebreaks even with one more win, but that would require Georgia, Vanderbilt and LSU to all win out.
Perhaps more importantly, 19 SEC wins provides more insurance for a top 8 seed in the tournament that actually matters, the NCAA Tournament.
Arkansas is already ranked No. 5 in the Rating Percentage Index (RPI).
It won't be a conventional start, but a start nonetheless. JImenez is matched up with perhaps the toughest customer in the SEC.
Lefty Liam Doyle will start for Tennessee, after coach Tony Vitello opted to start Marcus Phillips first. Doyle leads the SEC in both ERA (2.17) and opponent batting average (.148).
"I don't think our team has any problem with confidence," coach Dave Van Horn said about facing Doyle. "It's a big challenge. Would be a good challenge for us."
Doyle and Jimenez square off 6:30 p.m. Friday with the Volunteers trying to clinch the series with a game to spare. The game will be streamed on SEC+.