FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn has reached an agreement to extend his contract with the Razorbacks through the 2031 season. As he approaches his 25th season coaching the team, Van Horn is poised to become a Hall of Famer in the American Baseball Coaches Association.

The new agreement will replace Coach Van Horn's previous 10-year contract, which he signed in 2021. Under the new contract, his annual earnings will increase to $2.1 million, with additional incentives for fulfilling the contract and winning a College World Series National Championship.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn in fall scrimmage at Baum-Walker Stadium. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

"Over the past 24 seasons, Coach Van Horn has built and sustained one of the premier baseball programs in the country," Athletic Director Hunter Yuracheck said in a statement. "He embodies Razorback Baseball, and this new contract is a well-deserved recognition of his extraordinary leadership and success. Thanks to the support of our donors and stakeholders, we have made nearly a seven figure investment of resources in Coach Van Horn and his staff over the past year, reinforcing our commitment to competing for championships and sustaining excellence in Razorback Baseball for years to come."

As the Razorbacks prepare for the 2027 season, it marks Coach Van Horn's 39th year as a collegiate head coach and his 25th season leading the Razorbacks since returning to his alma mater in 2003. Under Coach Van Horn, the Razorbacks have experienced significant success, including eight appearances in the College World Series. Notably, in the 2018 season, the Razorbacks finished as runners-up to the Oregon State Beavers. The Diamond Hogs have also achieved five top-five finishes in the years 2009, 2012, 2018, 2022, and 2025.

Under Coach Van Horn, the Razorbacks have participated in 22 NCAA tournaments and have won SEC Regular Season titles in 2004, 2021, and 2023. The team has also secured eight SEC Western divisional championships and one SEC Tournament title, which they won in 2021. During his tenure with the Razorbacks, Coach Van Horn has led the team to a total of 974 wins and 390 SEC wins.

'I want to thank the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees, Chancellor Robinson and our Athletic Department adminstration for their belief in and support of our baseball program," Van Horn said. " All I ever wanted to do was coach at Arkansas, and I'm thankful to continue leading my alma mater for many more years to come. I'm extremeley proud of what our coaching staff and players have accomplished up to this point, and I'm excited for our program's future as we work hard to bring a national championship to the most loyal fans in the country."

Since returning to Fayetteville, Coach DVH has led the Razorbacks to become one of the most competitive programs in the country, developing elite-level student-athletes both on and off the field. This includes three Golden Spikes winners: outfielder Andrew Benintendi (2015), right-handed pitcher Kevin Kopps (2021), and shortstop Wehiwa Aloy (2025). Additionally, both Kevin Kopps and Andrew Benintendi won the prestigious Dick Howser Award in those seasons.

Arkansas Razorbacks shortstop Wehiwa Aloy coming to the plate against the Creighton Bluejays in the NCAA Regional. at Baum-Walker Stadium | Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images

In his 24 seasons at the helm During his 24 seasons as head coach, the Razorbacks produced 43 All-Americans, 59 All-SEC selections, and 167 MLB Draft picks. Notably, 12 of these selections occurred in this year's MLB Draft, setting a program record for the Razorbacks.

Due to his monumental success with the Razorbacks, Coach Van Horn was inducted into the Arkansas Hall of Fame in 2019, the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor in 2024, and the ABCA Hall of Fame as part of their 2027 class.

The legendary head coach has achieved numerous team and individual honors throughout his 38-year coaching career, which began at Texarkana Community College and continues today as he remains the coach of the Razorbacks. Coach Dave Van Horn has been named National Coach of the Year twice, received three Regional Coach of the Year awards, and was recognized as Conference Coach of the Year six times. Under his leadership, his teams have achieved 10 appearances in the College World Series, won seven outright conference championships, secured a Division II national championship, and made 26 trips to the NCAA tournament in the last 28 seasons.

Heading into the 2027 season, Van Horn is one of 12 NCAA head coached in college baseball history and one of 5 SEC coaches, alongside Jay Johnson (Arizona and LSU), Jim Schlossnagle (TCU, Texas A&M and Texas), Paul Maneri ( Notre Dame and LSU), and Pat McMahon ( Mississippi State and Florida) to lead mulitple programs to the College World Series. As Coach Van Horn still looks to bring back a national championsip to the Razorbacks which would be the first for his alma mater.

Before his tenure with the Razorbacks, Van Horn coached at Central Missouri State (1994), Northwestern State (1995-1997), and Nebraska (1998-2002). Throughout his time at these four schools, Van Horn accumulated 1,345 wins, making him the winningest active Division I head coach. When including his 214 wins at Texarkana, he has a total of 1,559 career wins, which also ranks him as the leader among all active head coaches.

Former Arkansas Razorbacks coach Norm DeBriyn to be honored this weekend. | Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images

Since 1970, the Diamond Hogs have had only two head coaches. Norm Debriyn served as the head coach from 1970 to 2002, and then Coach Van Horn took over the program. Together, these two legendary coaches have led the team for a combined total of 57 seasons, achieving 2,135 wins and making 12 appearances in the College World Series.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.