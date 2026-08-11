SEC Schedule Set For Year Two of Musick Era of Arkansas Women's Basketball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas learned its SEC opponents on Tuesday going into Year 2 of the Kelsi Musick era in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks will begin their 16-game SEC slate by ringing in the new year against Vanderbilt in Nashville on Dec. 31 and conclude conference play inside Bud Walton Arena on Feb. 28 against Tennessee. The SEC Tournament will take place from March 3-7 in Greenville, South Carolina.

Arkansas' first home game of SEC play will take place on Jan. 3, when the Razorbacks welcome Florida to Fayetteville. The Razorbacks have byes on Jan. 24 and Feb. 18.

Arkansas does not have stretches of more than two consecutive home or road games in conference play. It will also host Ole Miss (Jan. 7), LSU (Jan. 17), Mississippi State (Jan. 28), Texas A&M (Feb. 4), Oklahoma (Feb. 11) and Alabama (Feb. 14).

We've got an SEC schedule! 😆



Non-con 🔜 pic.twitter.com/UfqPb5wxVr — Arkansas Women's Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackWBB) August 11, 2026

In addition to its trip to Vanderbilt, Arkansas will travel to South Carolina (Jan. 10), Kentucky (Jan. 14), Georgia (Jan. 21), Auburn (Jan. 31), Texas (Feb. 8), Missouri (Feb. 21) and round out its road slate by traveling to Starkville to play Mississippi State on Feb. 25.

The four-game stretch against South Carolina, Kentucky, LSU and Georgia appears to be the toughest of Arkansas' SEC slate. South Carolina and LSU are expected to compete for the SEC championship this season, and while games against Kentucky and Georgia are winnable, winning them on the road will be difficult.

So too will be beating Auburn, the lone SEC opponent Arkansas defeated last season, given that Arkansas will have to face the Tigers on the road. In a deep Southeastern Conference, there will be no easy victories for the Razorbacks, who certainly wouldn't mind one as a shot in the arm.

Arkansas' season opener is set for Nov. 2 against New Orleans inside Bud Walton Arena, though the Razorbacks will play an Oct. 29 exhibition against Cameron in Fayetteville. Arkansas will also face Northwestern State (Nov. 6), Kansas City (Nov. 9), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Nov. 13), Louisiana Tech (Nov. 29), Wake Forest (Dec. 3), Arkansas State (Dec. 6), Central Arkansas (Dec. 15), Missouri State (Dec. 19) and Louisiana-Monroe (Dec. 28) in non-conference play.

Arkansas has not had a winning season in SEC play since 2020-21, when the Hogs went 9-6. In the five years since, the Razorbacks are a paltry 24-56 in SEC play. The Razorbacks went 12-20 overall in Musick's first year at the helm.

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