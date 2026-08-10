Former Razorback Pitcher Turns Heads in Impressive MLB debut

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another former Razorback joined the MLB ranks over the weekend as former pitcher Hagen Smith made his MLB debut for the Chicago White Sox’s on Sunday and was able to turn some heads after picking up his first career win in dominant fashion.

Smith was drafted by the White Sox with the fifth pick in the 2024 MLB Draft following three seasons in Fayetteville, where he was considered one of the best pitchers in the conference and was named 2024 SEC Pitcher of the Year after finishing his junior season with a 9-2 record and 2.04 ERA.

Following his junior year, Smith decided to forgo his senior year with the Razorbacks and enter the MLB draft, leaving the program as Arkansas' all-time strikeout leader with 306.

HAGEN SMITH HAS ARRIVED pic.twitter.com/Yguh3DSGj4 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) August 9, 2026

Since entering the White Sox’s organization, Smith has most recently spent the majority of his summer with the organization’s Triple-A affiliate, the Charlotte Knights. During his time with the Knights, Smith was named White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month this April.

Following a successful stint in Triple- A this summer, Smith was officially called up to the big leagues on August 8 and is making the most of the opportunity following a successful debut win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Smith entered Sunday’s game in the second inning and pitched two complete innings for Chicago and was able to make a solid first impression on the White Sox’s coaching staff after finishing his debut with zero hits or runs allowed and three strikeouts through 48 pitches.

“It was definitely different,” said Smith of his debut. “I didn't really know I was going in until about an hour into the delay. Then they said I was going in and it sounded good to me. So I just went from there."

While his performance was dominant overall, Smith did appear to have somewhat of an issue with control, walking four batters and throwing 23 balls through his two innings of work.

Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Hagen Smith throws a pitch against Kansas State in Saturday's game in the Fayetteville Regional of the NCAA Tournament at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Michael Morrison-allHOGS Images

While it may be something that coaches can address, it could raise concerns within the White Sox organization about whether Smith is ready to take on a permanent role in the major leagues.

Since making his debut on Sunday, Smith is now one of six former Razorbacks to be playing in the MLB this season and one of 69 in program history to make it to the MLB.

It is uncertain if Smith will remain with Chicago throughout the rest of the regular season as the team continues to fight to secure a playoff spot for the first time in five years. His manager, Will Venable, seemed impressed by his outing in what was an odd situation.

“You have these plans to get these young guys a nice soft landing spot,” White Sox manager Will Venable said. “Second inning after a rain delay is not something that I think he's done before, and so a challenging situation. As his outing unfolded, he was challenged there in his second inning. It was a really good test for him, and obviously he came through.”

Whether or not Smith does remain with the team for the remainder of the season, his performance on Sunday makes it clear that he will be in the MLB to stay sooner rather than later.

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