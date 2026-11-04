FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - The Arkansas Razorbacks and head coach Dave Van Horn continue to keep their hot hand on the recruiting trail after gaining the commitment from Madden Pike on Wednesday afternoon.

Pike, a 5-10 180-pound catcher from Puyallap, Washington, chose the Razorbacks over the Ole Miss Rebels, Vanderbilt Commodores, and the USC Trojans. Madden is now the 16th commit for the Razorbacks' star-studded 2028 recruiting class.



The Washington product ranks as the #56 overall player in the class of 2028, the #5 catcher, and the #1 player from Washington. Pike is coming off an impressive tournament season, finishing with a .309 batting average, six runs, and four hits in 9 games this summer.







The Razorbacks' coaching staff and development program quickly separated the Razorbacks from the rest of the pack as Pike narrowed down his choices, as the Razorbacks have been one of the top teams in the country to develop and produce MLB talent following a season where the Razorbacks had 12 players get drafted in the MLB Draft over the summer, as this set a program record for the Razorbacks.





"A big part of my decision was who believed in me from day one on August 1st and who constantly stayed in contact with me and who showed they truly wanted me apart of their program," Pike said. "I also looked at where I could truly see myself being and where I felt the most comfortable and where I could develop into my best version of myself as a player and person. I built a personal connection with Coach Thompson, Coach Van Horn and Coach Wernes and I really believe Arkansas is the place that can get me to the next level. I also want to be apart of something special and help bring a national championship to Arkansas."

The standout catcher also joins fellow 2028 Razorback catcher commits Kai Watanabe from Wailuku, Hawaii, and Cooper Mitchamore from Cypress, Texas.

Head coach Dave Van Horn set out on a mission to bring in the best talent across the country year in and year out as the Razorbacks build for the future, as the Razorbacks look to bring their first-ever national championship back to Fayetteville and continue to be the national powerhouse that Coach Van Horn has built this program to become.

The Razorbacks now have five commits who rank in the top 250 players in the class of 2028 according to Perfect Game.

2028 Arkansas Baseball Commits

Madden Pike, C (Puyallup, Washington)

Jaxxon Tweedt, OF (Chico, California)

Lucas Strawn, RHP (Humble, Texas)

Brooks Bond, SS (Council Bluff, Iowa)

Evan Canode, SS (Bentonville, Arkansas)

Cade Cantrell, RHP (Knob Noster, Missouri)

Levi Abrego, SS (Iowa Colony, Texas)

Cameron Henderson, LHP (Rogers, Arkansas)

Iggy Robinson, OF (Milton, Massachusetts)

Brooks Robinson, RHP (Paragould, Arkansas)

Griffin Gowens, 3B (Greenville, South Carolina)

Cooper Mitchamore, C (Cypress, Texas)

Kai Watanabe, C (Wailuku, Hawaii)

Collin Lawlor, LHP (Chicago, Illinois)

Quinn Birdsong, RHP (Tonitown, Arkansas)

Caden Burnett, RHP (Sherwood, Arkansas)

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