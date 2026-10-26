Football Recruits Arkansas Fans Should Keep An Eye On As Coaching Carousel Turns

FAYETTEVILLE — As Maryland and Baylor hit the reset button and several other schools are on the verge of doing so, there is a chance Arkansas looks to flip some players committed elsewhere.

With the week off, the Razorbacks coaching staff hit the road recruiting and welcomed in a few prospects for official visits.

Robinson (Texas) High School 4-star wide receiver Dylan Medlock lines up before a play. | Dylan Medlock, IG

Dylan Medlock, WR, UTSA

Of course Medlock has yet to rescind his commitment to the Roadrunners at this point, but if the carousel begins to move there's a chance he could reopen his recruitment.

Current UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor is going to receive some looks this offseason for a Power Four gig, most likely at Baylor. That means Medlock, who received an offer from Arkansas last week, could opt to flip and follow Traylor elsewhere or decide to take his talents to the SEC.

Karece Hoyt, WR, Baylor

The Frisco, Texas native was interested in Arkansas when Ryan Silverfield came aboard last Novemeber. However, Hoyt opted to stay in the Lone Star state but following Dave Aranda's Sunday firing it's possible he could reopen his recruitment.

He is ranked as the No. 329 overall overall prospect, No. 19 among athletes, and the No. 45 player in Texas, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-1, 200 pound pass catcher has touched the ball 138 times for 555 total yards and 12 touchdowns this fall.

Hoyt took an official visit to Arkansas this summer following his commitment to Baylor, which means the Razorbacks could be an option before national signing day.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive line coach Landius Wilkerson looks from the sideline during the season opener against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Dallas Pauldo, DL, Maryland

A borderline 4-star defensive lineman, the versatile 6-foot-5, 241 pound prospecft chose Maryland after taking in official visits with the Terrapins, Missouri and the Razorbacks. He is the No. 524 ranked player in the country, No. 64 among defensive lineman and No. 21 among Tennessee natives, per 247Sports.

With Maryland moving on from Mike Locksley, there's definitely a chance Arkansas jumps at the opportunity to bring him into the fold.

Emerson Lewis, CB, Maryland

Another Maryland commit who could reopen his commitment is Lewis, who resides in familar territory for Silverfield and his staff in Savannah, (Ga.).

Lewis is the No. 526 ranked player in the 2027 class, No. 51 among cornerbacks and No. 60 among athletes in the Peach State, per 247Sports. There could be some potential movement there as Arkansas was in play at one point with an official visit scheduled at Arkansas.

However, he ended up schoosing Maryland over Kentucky and Virginia Tech.

Jayden Agberodiola, DL, Maryland

Another Tennessee product who visited this offseason is Agberodiola out of Rockvale. He is the No. 655 overall recruit in the class, and No. 80 among defensive lineman, per 247sports. He took official visits at Arkansas, Boston College, and USF before committing to Maryland.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield roams the sideline during the second half against Tennessee. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Kaegan Morton, WR, UTSA

The 5-foot-7, 150 pound speedster out of Mont Belvieu, Texas is currently committed to UTSA, but just received an Arkansas last week. He is the No. 1,795 ranked prospect in the country, and No. 228 among wide receivers in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports.

Aden Starling, WR, Uncommitted

A former Georgia commit, he reopened his recruitment in the summer and took official visits at Arkansas and LSU. However, he remains undecided and is still considering Arkansas as he will be in town on Halloween this Saturday when the Razorbacks host Missouri for the Battle Line Rivalry.

The Pearland, Texas native is ranked as the No. 944 overall player in the class and No. 116 among wide receivers, according to 247Sports.

Junior college defensive back La’Zeric Johnson out of Mississippi Gulf Coast and fellow defensive back Eric Harris from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M were each in for an official visits over the weekend.

NOTE: Personal thank you to @ArkansasRazorbacksRecruitingUpdates on X for helping make this list, and keeping me updated on all things recruiting. Give him a follow if you haven't already.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) and subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest news.