Where Arkansas Stands Ahead of Demarcus Henry Commitment Announcement

FAYETTEVILLE - In a few short hours, John Calipari will know if he landed his first recruit of the 2027 class.

Demarcus Henry is a beast of a prospect, looking like the perfect modern-day NBA player. This signing would be one of Calipari's best in Arkansas in recent years. The question is, how likely will they get the five-star forward?

5⭐️ DeMarcus Henry trending up 📈🔥



No. 1 SF DeMarcus Henry climbed 6 spots up in ESPN’s latest rankings and is currently No. 3 in the 2027 class 😈🔥 pic.twitter.com/7XNtF9W9Br — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) May 28, 2026

Louisville and Kentucky aren't the threats in the race; North Carolina is. New head coach Mike Malone, a 2023 NBA champion, is not hiding any cards when it comes to landing Henry.

The first is the NIL package. While no exact numbers are known, rumors have circulated that North Carolina offered him more than Arkansas. That would potentially make him one of the highest-paid college basketball players, and more than what some rookies make in the NBA.

The second card Malone showed was a rumored Jordan shoe deal. If he was offered a shoe deal with Jordan, that would put him on a fast track to stardom in the NBA once he is drafted.

The third known card is a phone call Henry made on campus. Malone got Michael Jordan to call and talk to Henry during his visit. That is basically the ultimate trump card, used only when North Carolina believes in a player.

5⭐️ DeMarcus Henry received a phone call from Michael Jordan while he was visiting North Carolina👀



Where do you want to see DeMarcus play in college?🤔 pic.twitter.com/LO1qYZMJaI — MADE Hoops (@madehoops) October 29, 2026

Months earlier, Arkansas seemed to have all the momentum, yet Malone came in and turned the tide. Calipari still has a chance to sign Henry, but it's slim after he visits Chapel Hill.

On the bright side, Arkansas is still in the mix for multiple players. Beckham Black and CJ Rosser are two names to watch. Reports from 247Sports show Arkansas is the favorite to land Black, and he may even sign during the early signing period.

Rosser will wait until spring to sign, however, which leaves the recruitment wide open for him. Rosser also played with Black, so that could give Calipari the edge in the recruiting battle.

Another player worth watching for the time being is 2028 five-star Evan Willis. There has been chatter that he can reclassify to the 2027 class and sign with the Razorbacks. This would be another big get for Arkansas.

Overall, despite Arkansas losing out on many top recruits, it does not mean Calipari lost a step.

He is known not to outbid anyone if he isn't comfortable going over a certain price. Expect Henry to sign with UNC, and Fayetteville's focus will shift to Rosser and Black.

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