Arkansas Baseball's Final Home Stand Has a New Start Time

Weather's already making its presence known before a single pitch is thrown.

Anticipated storms in the Fayetteville area have pushed Friday's opener between Arkansas and Oklahoma up two hours.

First pitch at Baum-Walker Stadium now set for 4 p.m. on May 8 instead of the originally scheduled 6 p.m.

It doesn't change what's at stake.

This three-game weekend set marks the final SEC home series of the 2026 season for the Razorbacks and it comes against a program making its debut as a conference opponent.

The Sooners joined the SEC ahead of the 2025 campaign and Friday's contest at Baum-Walker Stadium is the first time these two programs have faced each other with conference standings on the line.

Since 1970, the two programs have met on the diamond 27 times with Arkansas holding a 14-13 overall edge, including a 6-3 advantage in games played in Fayetteville.

The Hogs own the home-field edge in the all-time series and they'll look to protect that advantage this weekend.

In the Dave Van Horn era (2003 to present), the Razorbacks are 3-4 overall and 1-1 at Baum-Walker Stadium against the Sooners.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn yelling from the dugout in a game against the Texas Longhorns at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-HogsonSI Images

There's also a recent cold streak to consider. Arkansas has dropped four consecutive games — all midweek contests — to Oklahoma dating back to 2010.

Before that skid, the Hogs had won seven of their last eight matchups against the Sooners between 1996 and 2009.

Both teams arrive with ranked status and SEC records that put them squarely in the postseason conversation.

Arkansas checks in at 32-17 overall and 13-11 in conference play, while Oklahoma stands at 30-16 on the year and 12-12 in the SEC.

Neither program can afford too many more losses with the regular season winding down.

The goals for Arkansas are especially clear when you look at the conference standings.

With just two SEC weekend series remaining, the Razorbacks must go 5-1 over their final six conference games to reach 18 wins in league play for the ninth straight season.

That's a tall but achievable order for a program that's built a habit of doing it.

Arkansas has posted 18 or more SEC wins in eight straight seasons from 2017 through 2025 and is one of only two programs in conference history to put together that kind of run.

LSU is the other one with at least eight consecutive seasons of 18 or more conference victories, doing so over 10 seasons from 1996 to 2005.

Hunter Dietz against Florida Gators. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Hunter Dietz Anchors the Weekend

Friday's mound assignment for Arkansas goes to left-hander Hunter Dietz and it's a matchup worth circling.

Through 12 starts this season, the Trinity, Fla., native owns a 6-2 record with a 3.43 ERA and an SEC-leading 101 strikeouts in 65.2 innings of work.

After starting the season as the Razorbacks' game-two starter, Dietz will make his fifth straight series-opening start Friday against Oklahoma.

The jump to Friday duties reflects the trust the coaching staff has placed in him down the stretch.

He's put together a team-leading seven quality starts this year, the most by a Razorback pitcher in a single season since left-hander Zach Root logged seven during the 2025 campaign.

His start-by-start log shows consistent performance across the SEC schedule, including outings against Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss and Missouri.

Arkansas Razorbacks designated hitter Kuhio Aloy during game with the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images

In his most recent outing against Ole Miss on May 1, Dietz struck out nine batters to push his strikeout total to 101, becoming the first SEC pitcher this season to cross the 100-strikeout threshold.

He's done it three times with double-digit punchouts in a single outing Twice with 12 strikeouts against Stetson and South Carolina and once with 11 against Auburn.

Entering Friday's start, he's 13 strikeouts shy of cracking the Razorbacks' single-season top 10 and tying Drew Smyly's mark of 114, which ranks 10th in program history.

Oklahoma hasn't named a starter for the series opener.

For Saturday's game two, the Sooners will send left-hander Cameron Johnson (6-1, 2.96 ERA) to the mound.

Sunday's finale is scheduled to feature Oklahoma left-hander Cord Rager (3-3, 5.10 ERA) on the hill, while Arkansas hasn't announced starters for the final two games of the weekend.

Arkansas Razorbacks Camden Kozeal on first base against Xavier at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

How to Watch and Listen

All three games stream on SEC Network+ with Brett Dolan handling play-by-play and Troy Eklund serving as analyst.

Saturday's first pitch is set for 2 p.m. and Sunday's series finale gets going at 1 p.m., both also on SEC Network+.

Fans who prefer radio can catch the action on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield statewide with Phil Elson on play-by-play and Bubba Carpenter as analyst.

It is the last regular-season home series. The Hogs have one more road series after this one to close out the regular season.